Senior girls place three in top 20, finish fourth

Photos courtesy of Cynthia Austin

Madison Dettmer turned in a top 10 finish and two other Bryant Lady Hornets finished in the top 20 as the team finished fourth at its lone home meet at Bishop Park on Tuesday, the Danny Westbrook Bryant Hornets Invitational cross country meet.

Hot Springs Lakeside won team honors with 46 points, paced by individual medalist Whitley Terry, who finished in 19:37.67.

Conway was second with 49 points and Cabot third with 63. Bryant finished with 119 points, edging Benton by one point.

The senior girls division included 12 teams and representatives from nine other schools.

Dettmer’s time of 21:30.57 was good for 10th place. McKenzie Hicks was 19th in 21:58.37 and Aryn Stiles took 20th in a time of 21:58.39.

Bryant’s top five runners also included Jillian Colclasure who was 34th in 23:00.32, along with Paige Spicer who was 36th in 23:09.87.

Maddie Nelson was 39th in 23:34.25 and Emily Miller was 44th in 24:03.58 to complete the Lady Hornets’ top seven.

The Lady Hornets are tentatively scheduled to complete next at the Lake Hamilton Invitational this Saturday at Oaklawn Park.