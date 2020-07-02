July 2 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Junior Sox notch 18th win of the season

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

SHERIDAN — Connor Tatum had three hits and Devin Dupree pitched a two-hitter over five innings as the Bryant Everett Black Sox Junior American Legion team improved to 18-0 this season with an 13-1 win over the Sheridan Yellowjackets Junior team at Oliver Williams Field Monday night.

The Sox scored two runs in the first and six in the second to take control of the game. Dupree added two hits. Dalton Holt, Evan Lee, Hunter Oglesby, Trey Breeding, Bailey Bowers and Weston Jones each added hits along the way.

Sheridan scored its lone run in the bottom of the second. Dupree walked three and struck out five to earn the win.

The Black Sox host Malvern on Wednesday.

The Sport Shop Sox AA team also won on Monday over the Sheridan Juniors, 11-0. Details when they become available.