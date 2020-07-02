July 2 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Orender pitches Junior Sox into semifinals in 16U division

MEMPHIS — After spotting the Arkansas Express a 2-0 lead in the first, right-hander Aaron Orender pitched shutout ball the rest of the way allowing the Everett Black Sox Junior American Legion team of Bryant to rally for a 4-2 win in the quarterfinals of the 16-and-under division of the Keith Hagan Memorial All-America wood bat tournament on Wednesday.

The Sox improved to 21-6 overall and advanced to a semifinal game against Elite Sports Academy of Savannah, Tenn., this afternoon.

The Sox scored all four of their runs in the third inning and Orender, who allowed just three hits, walked four and struck out one in seven innings, made it hold up.

Cameron Coleman led off the third with Bryant’s first hit, an infield single on a bouncer into the hole at short. Jake East walked then Logan Allen, trying to sacrifice, beat out a bunt single.

Connor Tatum walked to first in the first run then Garrett Misenheimer’s bunt single tied the game. With two out, Jordan Gentry worked a walk to force in a run then Orender was hit by a pitch to make it 4-2.

In the top of the fourth, Orender issued a pair of walks but, in between, the pitcher picked off the runner at first. A foul pop and a strikeout kept it 4-2.

East singled to lead off the Sox’ fourth but was stranded. In the top of the fifth, a hit batsman and a one-out double had the Express threatening but a shallow fly to Allen in center and a grounder to East at short forced both to be left on.

Neither team managed a base-runner again until the Express threatened in the top of the seventh with a pair of two-out singles. But Orender induced a tap back to the mound for the final out.

The two runs Arkansas Express mustered in the first came without a hit. A walk and a hit batsman were followed by a passed ball, a sacrifice fly and an RBI groundout.