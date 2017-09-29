Lady Hornet frosh win third straight match

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team has won three in a row for the first time this season with a 25-20, 25-17 victory over the North Little Rock Lady Charging Wildcats on Thursday night at the Bryant Middle School gym.

The Lady Hornets, now 8-4 in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference, produced 23 kills, led by Madelyn Hoskins with six and Ella Reynolds with five. Alyssa Hernandez served for 14 points and Olivia German-Goad nine.

“We played well tonight,” said Lady Hornets coach Lawrence Jefferson. “We passed well and worked well together. It’s been a total group effort by the entire team this week. We have been working really hard in practice to become more consistent.”

The win came on the heels of a two-set sweep over Cabot North and a 2-1 win at Lake Hamilton. The Lady Hornets head to Conway Blue on Tuesday, Oct. 2, in hopes of extending their win streak.

Against North Little Rock, Shaylee Carver added four kills. Ashton Inman had three and Erin Key two.

Abbey Inman helped out with 11 assists. Abigail Weihe had five.

Sam Still stepped up on defense with 17 digs. German-Goad had eight, Jaiyah Jackson and Hernandez seven each.

Abbey Inman also served for seven points, Still six and Weihe five. Still produced three aces while German-Goad, Hernandez and Abbey Inman contributed two apiece.