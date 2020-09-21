September 20 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Lady Hornets earn second team title in as many meets

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Julie Shelby

CONWAY — The Bryant Lady Hornet cross country team claimed its second consecutive team championship at the Wampus Cat Invitational meet at Beaverfork Lake Park. Three Bryant runners finished in the top 10, led by senior Caitlyn Bell, who was fifth overall.

The Lady Hornets finished with 55 points. Little Rock Christian was second with 72 followed by Cabot with 127, Nettleton (148), Mount St. Mary (158), Conway (165), Russellville (194) and Vilonia (206). In all there were 16 teams and 191 total runners in the race.

Bell finished with a time of 20:36. Joining her in the top 10 was Hannah Shelby (8th, 20:54) and Talyn Billins (9th, 21:13). Rachel Curtis (19th, 22:26) and Lauren Ackley (25th, 23:11) rounded out the Lady Hornets’ scoring quintet.

The top 20 finishers earned individual medals.

“It’s great to have three girls that have the ability and the courage to go to the front of the race, stay there, and finish there,” stated Bryant coach Danny Westbrook. “Caitlyn Bell, Hannah Shelby, and Talyn Billins have shown tremendous fortitude the last two races. I also have to give a ton of credit to our fourth and fifth runners, Rachel Curtis and Lauren Ackley, for hanging in there and finishing strong on a very tough course in very hot conditions.”

The top seven for the Lady Hornets included twins Alanna and Alyssa Cordova. Alanna finished 36th in a time of 24:18 and Alyssa was 38th in 24:20.

Bryant is scheduled to run in the Russellville Cyclone Invitational next Saturday.