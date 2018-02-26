Lady Hornets eighth at State Indoor

FAYETTEVILLE — The Bryant Lady Hornets, led by Kayla Scott, Deborah Shaw and Megan Lee finished eighth at the 5A-7A Indoor Track and Field championships at Randall Tyson Track Complex at the University of Arkansas on Saturday.

Bryant finished with 27 points, just behind 7A-Central Conference rival Conway with 30. Rogers won the women’s division with 94 points, edging Bentonville, which had 93.33.

Scott, finished second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.55 to earn the top finish for the Lady Hornets. Shaw was fourth in the same race with a time of 9.60.

Lee earned fifth-place points in the 400 with a time of 59.93 while Taylor McKinney’s throw of 34’1.5” in the shot put garnered eight-place points.

The Lady Hornets scored in two relays. In the 4 x 400, Zhania Hall, Scott, Zeia Robinson and Lee combined on a 4:07.97 to finish third. In the 4×800, Lee, Libby Majors, Bailey Brazil and Hall teamed up on a 10:39.41 to place sixth.

“I’m very proud of our finish at the meet,” said Lady Hornets coach Keith Dale. “The first meet of the year has always been a test of our training and gives us our benchmark to grow on. These performances this early should continue to get better as the year progresses.”

Bryant opens the outdoor season on Thursday, March 8, at the Panther Relays in Benton.