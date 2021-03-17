March 17 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Lady Hornets finally get to play, notch first win

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Jon Staton

By Bridget Bauer

After missing seven games because of the weather, Bryant (1-0) was able to play its contest with Nashville on Monday. The Lady Hornets traveled to Nashville with a limited squad and left with an 8-3 victory.

“We had to leave seven freshmen at home because of the PARCC tests the whole week,” Bryant Coach Debbie Clark said. “They can’t be out past 7:30 p.m. I was able to take six so we could play but had to cancel the JV game.”

Clark said the Lady Hornets were so ready to play but were nervous about the pre-game. Since they hadn’t played yet, they hadn’t had a chance to run the pre-game drills.

“I kept reassuring them they would be fine and told them to act like it belongs (if they dropped a ball),” Clark said. “The other team went first and dropped a few balls so that made them feel better. We were so glad to put on cleats and new jerseys and trade them for practice jerseys.”

Bryant’s big inning was the fourth when they erased a 3-3 tie and tallied five runs for the final margin. Senior Cayla McDowell led off the frame with a solo home run and junior Julie Ward capped the stanza with a two-RBI double. Freshman Reagan Ryan added an RBI fielder’s choice, and junior Miranda Mayfield contributed an RBI single.

“I was pleased because they are a well-coached team,” Clark said of Nashville. “We want competition like that.”

Ryan began the contest with a leadoff triple but was left stranded. Nashville took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run home run, but the Lady Hornets answered back in the top of the second with three runs. Ryan capped the inning with a three-RBI triple for a 3-2 lead. Nashville scored on an error to knot the score at 3-all after two innings.

Freshman Raven Loveless made her pitching debut in the third inning and struck out three batters while holding Nashville scoreless.