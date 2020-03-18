Trio of Hornets honored for work during roundball season

The Bryant Hornets had a trio of players honored following the 2019-20 season. Senior Treylon Payne and junior Camren Hunter were named all-state while senior A.J. Jenkins earned all-State tournament honors.

All three were named all-conference in the 6A-Central Conference.

The Hornets finished the season 17-12 reaching the quarterfinals of the State tournament before losing to Fayetteville, 73-60.

Payne averaged 17.2 points per game along with 5.4 rebounds and two assists per game while Hunter averaged 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Jenkins averaged 8 points, 4 assists and 2.5 rebounds per outing.