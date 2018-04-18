Lady Hornets finish second to Conway at Wampus Cat Invitational

CONWAY — Not everyone was available and not everyone was 100 percent but, behind Deborah Shaw, Megan Lee and Taylor McKinney, the Bryant Lady Hornets earned second place in the team standings at the Wampus Cats Invitational track meet on Tuesday.

It was the final regular-season meet for Bryant. The 7A-Central Conference championships are Thursday, April 26, at Cabot. Bryant will host the Class 7A State meet on Thursday, May 3.

The Lady Hornets finished with 90.5 points. Conway dominated the 12-team field with 177.5 points.

Shaw finished third in both the 100 hurdles and the high jump. Her hurdles time was 17.50 and she cleared 4’9” in the high jump. In the long jump, Shaw finished eighth with a leap 15’6.5.

Lee was seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.66.

In the triple jump, Lee was fourth at 35’2” and Shaw was fifth at 34’4”.

Both contributed to the relays as well as the 4×400 team ran a 4:07.43 to finish a fraction of a second behind North Little Rock. The 4×800 team was third in 11:23.00 and the 4×100 team was fourth in 51.44.

McKinney was second in the discus with a toss of 114’ and fifth in the shot put with a throw of 32’9”. Kaycee White was sixth in the discus at 92’4” and seventh in the shot at 32’7.5”.

Zhania Hall came through with a second-place finish in the 800 meters. Her 2:33.90 was just off the pass of Cabot’s Casey Gore (2:29.40).

In the pole vault, Kristin Garner cleared 9’6” to place third and Cassie Ray got over at 8’6” to finish fourth.

Malori Pendergrass and Allison Morse each scored in the 300 hurdles. Pendergrass was fifth with a time of 52.77 with More seventh in 53.65.

Bailey Brazil and Amanda Burt each contributed sixth-place points. Brazil’s came in the 3200, which she finished in 13:51.89. Burt’s was in the 400 with a time of 1:03.07.