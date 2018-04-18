Bethel boys earn six firsts at Lake Hamilton meet

PEARCY — The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade track team of Bethel Middle School earned six first-place finishes on Monday when they competed at the Lake Hamilton Junior High Invitational meet.

“It was just one of those meets that come up from time to time,” said Bethel coach Colton Bond. “A lot of unexplained finishes or near misses. I have seen this before in a few of my high school meets in the past, just one of those things, you’ve got to fight and rebound back. This group is a resilient group and they will rebound back.

“I was proud of our young men and their spirit to compete,” he continued. “We won the 4×800 and look to cap a perfect season with them next week. (Blake) Everett and (Blake) Snyder went with first place finishes in the 100 hurdles. Snyder was flying and ran a 14.69. His form at this age is about the best I have seen. He was three-stepping and in rhythm throughout the whole race.

“Everett ran and won the 300 hurdles in a personal record time,” the coach noted. “I’m also very proud of Luis Garcia. He was a young man who has never won the 200 but had been close several times. This time Luis finally got over the hump and won by the slimmest of margins. He competed to the end and was able to gut it out. (Taj) Van Tassel won the 400 in a great time of 56 seconds. He has been so consistent in the 400, he went 54 in the 4×400.”

Regarding the seventh-grade team, Bond said, “Our seventh-grade group keeps putting in the work and it is going to pay off as our average finishes have been improving each week. We are going to be a good group come next year, the weight room is going to do this group good.”

The coach named Taj Van Tassell as the eighth-grade Subway Student Athlete of the Week and George Terry as the seventh-grade Subway Athlete of the Week.

“Taj has been very consistent this season as​​ he has ran in 12 events with 10 firsts, one second, one third,” Bond said. “The second and third have been in relays. He is a great team member who is constantly wanting to improve our relay teams. Then he focuses on the 400, which is a great thing to see. His stride is so fluid and looks effortless, I predict great things from him in the future.

“George comes from a great track family and it shows,” he continued. “He is such a hard worker and a great student-athlete overall. He is a fast learner and picks up on little details which helps him improve each week. I’m very excited about his future. He is going to be a great representative for our district.”

The middle school teams will conclude the 2018 season on Monday, April 23, at Hot Springs Lakeside.

Here are the results from the Lake Hamilton meet for the Bethel boys:

8th Grade

Long Jump

4th Place- Blake Everett

8th Place- Logan White

Triple Jump

3rd Place- Micheal Rivera

5th Place- Brandon Gabe

6th Place- Andrew Steuve

7th Place- Mason Butler

Shot Put

3rd Place- Fabian Torres

Discus

6th Place- Caden Hope

High Jump

3rd Place- Layton Dickerson

4×800

1st Place- Jackson Meshell, Taj Van Tassel, Drew MacIntire, Jaxon Holt- 9:42

4th Place- Parker Sikes, Cameron Apel, Jacob Karp, Will Taylor 10:18

100 Hurdles

1st Place- Blake Snyder- 14.69

1st Place- Blake Everett-15.10

5th Place- Logan White-17.13

5th Place- Deyvon Brewer-18.25

100

2nd Place- Fabian Torres

2nd Place- Layton Dickerson

4th Place- Andrew Steuve

5th Place- Carson Burnett

6th Place- Julian Smith

1600

4th Place- Jackson Meshell- 5:36

5th Place- Drew MacEntire- 5:37

4×100

3rd Place- Blake Everett, Carson Burnett, Layton Dickerson, Fabian Torres

6th Place- Owen Lee, Carson Matson, Hunter Hagan, Jacob Knowlton

400

1st Place- Taj Van Tassel- 56.00

2nd Place- Michael Rivera

3rd Place- Jacob Karp

8th Place- Braxton Praither

8th Place-Gage Shepard

300 Hurdles

1st Place- Blake Everett- 46.24

3rd Place- Blake Snyder

5th Place- Logan White

5th Place- Luis Garcia-

8th Place- Dylan Atkinson

800

2nd Place- Jaxon Holt- 2:26

3rd Place- Cameron Apel – 2:27

200

1st Place- Luis Garcia 26.64

2nd Place- Brandon Gabe

3rd Place- Layton Dickerson

4×400

3rd Place- Taj Van Tassel, Jacob Karp, Gage Shepard, Michael Rivera

4th Place- Dillon Hoover, Hayden Upton, Drew MacEntire, Jaxon Holt

7th Grade

Long Jump

2nd Place- Brody Troyer

Triple Jump

8th Place- Sebastian Gough

4×800

3rd Place- James Billingsley, Mitchell Elmore, George Terry, Gavin Shelby-11:04

100 Hurdles

5th Place- Mitchell Elmore

6th Place- Ethan Skiles

6th Place- Hayden Meshell

6th Place- Hunter Linn

6th Place- Chaney Crosby

7th Place- Hayden Meshell

100 Meters

2nd Place- Xalen Curenton

2nd Place- Brody Troyer

5th Place- David Vivar

8th Place- Mitchell Elmore

1600

3rd Place- George Terry- 6:03

4×100

5th Place- James Billingsley, Caden Stovall, Joshua Luster, Xaylen Curenton

6th Place- Sebastian Gough, Evan Lamb, David Vivar, Jackson Fluger

400

3rd Place- Evan Lamb

4th Place- Aiden Shaw

6th Place- Jackson Fluger

6th Place Cole Shields

7th Place- Sebastian Gough

8th Place- Carter Moore

300 Hurdles

6th Place- Mitchell Elmore

6th Place- Ethan Skiles

6th Place- Chaney Crosby

800 Meters

6th Place- James Billingsley- 2:42

200 Meters

4th Place- Xalen Curenton

5th Place- Brody Troyer

5th Place- David Vivar

4×400 Meters

3rd Place- James Billingsley, Evan Lamb, George Terry, Hunter Linn

5th Place- Cole Shields, Chaney Crosby, Edwynn Delgadillo, Caden Stovall