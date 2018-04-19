Seventh-grade school record set by Bradford; eighth-grade girls earn 14 firsts

PEARCY — The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets track team of Bethel Middle School earned first-place finishes in 14 events while the effort of the seventh grade was highlighted by a school record high jump by Brylee Bradford in one of three first-place performances at the Lake Hamilton Junior High Invitational on Monday.

Bradford cleared 4’9” breaking the old mark of 4’6”.

“Brylee has had worked really hard on high jump and I’m glad she is reaping those benefits now,” said Bethel coach Denise Smith.

Elsewhere, Smith said, “Our eighth grade sprinters had an impressive run at Lake Hamilton with Ashlyn Barnett and Erin Ives earning first-place ribbons in their heats in the 100 meters.

“We have been really successful in the 1600-meter and 800-meter runs taking home first, second, and third place ribbons,” she noted. “Lawson Godwin, Alana Gould, McKenzie Hicks, Samantha Achorn have done an awesome job at hurdles all taking home a blue ribbon this meet.”

Regarding the seventh-grade team, Smith said, “They were without their usual relay teams due to some schedule conflicts but Natalie Edmonson, Ryleigh Young and Maddie Nelson did a good job filling those spots. Hannah Brewer had a close run in the 100-metere hurdles but pulled out a victory taking home a blue ribbon with a time of 18.50.”

Bethel wraps up the 2018 season on Monday, April 23, at Hot Springs Lakeside.

Here are the results with unofficial times:

7th grade Bethel Girls

Long Jump: Destiny Galindo 12’10”; Taylor Atherton 12’3″

Shot Put: Harley Clancy 26’3″; Grace Dodson 25’6″; Sienna Varnell 18’5″

Discuss: 7th-Harley Clancy 59′; 8th-Natalie Edmonson 48’6″; Laura Kate Thomas 55′; Clara Noel 43’3″

High Jump: 1st-Brylee Bradford 4’9″; Destiny Galindo 4’2″

4x800m: 2nd-Brylee Bradford, Maddie Nelson, Skyler Shook, Laura Kate Thomas 11:28

100m Hurdles: 1st-Hannah Brewer 18.50; 3rd-Caroline Perryman 20.03; 7th-Estefania Ramirez 20.85

100m Sprint: 4th-Skyler Shook; 6th-Destiny Galindo 14.50

1600m: 4th-Maddie Nelson 6:37; 7th-Paige Spicer 6:41

4x100m: 6th-Laura Kate Thomas, Estefania Ramirez, Destiny Galindo, Ryleigh Young 58.90

400m: 1st-Brylee Bradford 1:05; 2nd-Destiny Galindo 1:12; 3rd-Sienna Varnell 1:13; 3rd-Makayla Patterson 1:16

300 Hurdles: 2nd Maddie Nelson 59.0; 4th-Hannah Brewer 1:01; 5th-Caroline Perryman 1:02; 5th-Estefania Ramirez 1:02

800m: 4th-Paige Spicer 3:01.97; 5th-Jazmin Pineda 3:03.10

200m: 4th-Hannah Brewer 34.0; 4th-Makayla Patterson 32.0; 7th-Taylor Atherton 33.0; 7th-Clara Noel

4x400m: 2nd-Brylee Bradford, Ryleigh Young, Natalie Edmonson, Laura Kate Thomas 4:47

8th grade Bethel Girls

Long Jump: 7th-Erin Ives 12’9″; Marissa Tate 11’1″

Shot Put: 7th-Monica Shifflet 25′; 8th-Kaitlyn Loudermilk 24’11”

Discuss: 6th-Aidan Sutterfield 59″; Avery Caldwell 54″; Monica Shifflet 52″

4x800m: 1st-McKenzie Hicks, Madison Hagan, Kim Hernandez, Olivia McCallister 11: 32;

3rd-Yasmin Amlani, Marissa Tate, Kennedy McGuire, Isabella Jackson 11:42

100m Hurdles: 1st-Lawson Godwin 17.60; 1st-McKenzie Hicks 18.91; 1st-Alana Gould 17.41; 2nd-Samantha Achorn 17.85; 2nd-Brooklyn Sisco 19.44

100m: 1st-Ashlyn Barnett 12.5; 1st-Erin Ives 13.43; 5th-Avery Caldwell; 6th-Aidan Sutterfield; 7th-Monica Shifflet

1600m: 1st-Margo Gilliland 6:02; 2nd-Kimberly Hernandez 6:13; 3rd-Marissa Tate 6:41; 5th-Madison Hagan 6:45; 6th-Yasmin Amlani

4x100m: 1st-Erin Ives, Ashlyn Barnett, Lawson Godwin, Alana Gould 54.37

400m: 1st-Olivia McCallister 1:09.31; 1st-Isabella Jackson 1:08.69; 3rd-Yasmin Amlani 1:11.35

300 Hurdles: 1st-Smantha Achorn; 2nd-Alana Gould 58.65;2nd-Lawson Godwin; 5th-Brooklyn Sisco 1:02.25; 7th-Melissa Ramirez

800m: 1st-Margo Gilliland 2:49; 2nd-Kennedy McGuire; 3rd-Kim Hernandez 2:52; 4th-McKenzie Hicks; Madison Hagan 3:00

200m: 1st-Erin Ives 28.94; 1st-Alana Gould 29.65; 4th-Brooklyn Sisco 32.62; 4th-Aidan Sutterfield 30.62; 5th-Avery Caldwell 34.093

4x400m: 1st-Ashlyn Barnett, Olivia McCallister, Samantha Achorn, Margo Gilliland 4:38; 3rd-Melissa Ramirez, Lawson Godwin, Yasmin Amlani, Isabella Jackson 4:47