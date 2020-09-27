Lady Hornets finish third at Russellville meet

RUSSELLVILLE — Led by McKenzie Hicks and with some pack running, the Bryant Lady Hornets finished third among 16 teams at the Cyclone Invitational hosted by Russellville High School on Saturday.

The Lady Hornets had 150 points. Fayetteville took team honors by placing all five runners in the top 12 for a score of 31 points. Cabot was second with 109. Conway was fourth with 156.

Hicks was 26th overall in a time of 22:06.3. Aryn Stiles was Bryant’s second runner. She finished 36th in 22:45 with teammate Madison Dettmer right with her 38th in 22:48.5.

Brylee Bradford (46th, 23:15.7) and Paige Spicer (53rd, 23:27.4) completed the top five. Emily Miller (56th, 23:42.1) and Caroline Pelton (57th, 23.42.8) rounded out Bryant’s top seven.

The freshman girls were fifth with 113 points behind Conway (45), Fayetteville 99, Greenwood and Cabot South (107).

Bryant Blue seventh grade finished 10th with 252 points. Bryant White was 12th with 380 points.

Bryant Blue’s Dakota McNab was the top junior high finisher for the Lady Hornets. She was 14th overall in 13:52.6.

Pacing the freshmen were Haley Avila who was 17th in 14:00.4. Teegan Herrien (27th, 14:21.3), Aidan Fisher (28th, 14:22.1) and Gracie Rocha (36th, 14:35.1) completed the top five. Adalynn Mellon was 39th in 14:41.2 and Kaitlin Phillips was 56th in 14:54.7.

Blue’s Lily James ran a 14:54.4 to finish 55th and Julianne Arnold was 64th in 15:04.1.

The teams are scheduled to compete at the Wampus Cat Invitational in Conway next Saturday, Oct. 3, then host the annual Danny Westbrook Invitational at Bishop Park on Tuesday, Oct. 13