Lady Hornets fourth at State Indoor behind Shaw, Lee

FAYETTEVILLE — The Bryant Lady Hornets finished fourth in the 6A State Indoor track meet on Saturday at the Tyson Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas, scoring 43 points. Rogers (138.5), Bentonville (136.5) and Fayetteville (51) finished ahead of Bryant in the 14-team field.

The Indoor was held earlier than usual. The Lady Hornets won’t start outdoor competition until the March 7 Panther Relays in Benton.

“We did pretty good,” said Bryant coach Keith Dale. “We had two girls that actually PR’d. We had a couple that came through and were right back where they were at the end of the season last year in outdoors.”

Deborah Shaw and Megan Lee, Bryant’s two Heptathletes from last spring led the effort. Shaw had personal records in the long jump and the 60-meter hurdles. She wound up second in both events to Rogers’ Georgia Brain.

In the long jump, Shaw coverted 16’11” with Brain reaching 17’1”. In the 60-meter hurdles, Shaw’s time was 9.5 with Brain winning in 9.12.

Lee was eighth in the long jump at 16’0”. She also finished fourth in the triple jump at 34’2.5” with Shaw sixth at 34’1”.

Lee was eighth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.03. She also contributed a leg to the 4 x 400-meter relay team. With Zhania Hall, Oriel Spikes and Madelyn Thomas, they ran a 4:25.00.

“Megan Lee is about where she needs to be for long jump and for triple from last year then Kristin Garner cleared 10-feet and had a real good look at 10-6 in the pole vault. Her personal record is 10-feet and she set it last year at the State meet.”

Garner picked up fourth-place points in the pole vault. In the 4 x 800, the Lady Hornets’ quartet of Abbie Patton, Margo Gilliland, Bailey Brazil and Hall ran a 10:52.22 to take fifth and, in the shot put, Henriette Bochmann placed fifth with a throw of 33’9”.

“She’s a foreign exchange student from Germany and she helped us out in the shot put,” Dale said of Bochmann.