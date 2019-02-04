Robinson’s work highlights Hornets’ effort at State indoor

FAYETTEVILLE — The Bryant Hornets opened up the 2019 track season with an eighth-place finish in the Arkansas 6A State Indoor Track Championships at the Tyson Indoor Track Center at the University of Arkansas on Saturday. The Hornets scored a total of 24 points.

Josh Robinson was the leading point scorer for the Hornets, placing third in the triple jump with a leap of 41-2.5, and sixth in the high jump with a clearance of 6-0. Robinson also was on the 4 x 400 team along with Taj Van Tassel, Hunter Ulmer, and Darrick Rose, that placed sixth in a time of 3:33.84.

Also scoring for the Hornets was:

The 4 x 800-meter relay team of Jake Dreher, Hagan Austin, Hunter Ulmer, and Ammon Henderson, who placed fourth in a time of 8:30.45;

Chris Barrientos in the 1600-meter run (sixth in 4:32.92) and the 3200-meter run (sixth in 9:52.18);

And Michael Chatmon in the shot put (eighth with a toss of 42-00).

“With the state indoor meet happening so early this season, we basically just viewed it as the first meet of the year and did not alter our training to peak for it,” said Hornets coach Steve Oury. “We are still early in the process and have a lot of work to do. I was very happy with how we competed. A lot of guys ran in their first indoor meet and got some good experience. Now we will turn our focus to building up for the outdoor season, which will start in early March.”

The first outdoor meet is scheduled to be the Panther Relays on March 7 at Benton.