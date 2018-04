Lady Hornets host Bryant Softball League Night tonight

The first-place Bryant Lady Hornets host the second-place Cabot Lady Panthers in a 7A-Central Conference battle this evening at 5 p.m. It will be Bryant Softball League Night in which all Bryant Softball League players wearing their jersey will receive free admission and, after the game, get to meet the Lady Hornets players, run the bases and tour the Lady Hornets press box and locker room.