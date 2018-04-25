Bradford, Gilliland knock down school records at Bethel’s final meet

HOT SPRINGS — Brylee Bradford and Margo Gilliland set school records as the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets of Bethel Middle School closed out the 2018 track season at a meet at Hot Springs Lakeside on Monday.

“The girls finished out the season with an excellent performance,” said Bethel coach Denise Smith. “All of the relays on the eighth grade team finished the season undefeated. Olivia McCallister had a perfect season coming home from each meet with only blue ribbons.”

Bradford broke her own record in the high jump at 4’10” then, later, topped the 800-meter record with a time of 2:35. Gilliland beat the 1600-meter record with a time of 5:58.

“This group of eighth graders have been a pleasure to coach with their positive attitudes and great work ethic; I’ve truly enjoyed this team,” Smith said.

“The seventh graders had a great night on their field events with five first place ribbons,” he continued. “Maddie Nelson and Hannah Brewer have done an excellent job finishing strong on their hurdle events.”

Results from Lakeside meet on April 23 (times are unofficial):

7th grade Bethel Girls

Long Jump: 1st-Abigail Lagemann 14’1”; 6th-Destiny Galindo 12’1”; 7th-Kaliegh Jones 12’3”; 8th-Marcy Flowers

Triple Jump: 5th-Taylor Atherton 25’7”

Shot Put: 2nd-Grace Dodson 28’11”; 3rd-Harley Clancy 25’5”; 6th-Sienna Varnell 18’11”

Discuss: 1st-Natalie Edmonson 68’11”; 1st-Harley Clancy 66’1”; 2nd-Laura Kate Thomas 63’5”; 5th-Clara Noel 50’9”

High Jump: 1st-Brylee Bradford 4’10”; 2nd-Abigail Lagemann 4’8”; 4th-Destiny Galindo 4’2”

4x800m: 1st-Brylee Bradford, Paige Spicer, Laura Kate Thomas, Abigail Lagemann 11:19

100m Hurdles: 1st-Maddie Nelson 19.38; 2nd-Hannah Brewer 17.69; 2nd-Caroline Perryman 19.91; 5th-Estefania Ramirez 19.40

100m Sprint: 1st-Brylee Bradford 13.43; 5th-Sienna Varnell 14.41; 7th-Makayla Patterson 15.28; 7th-Grace Dodson 15.69; 8th-Harley Clancy 16.00

1600m: 6th-Maddie Nelson; 7th-Paige Spicer

4x100m: 5th-Kaliegh Jones, Estefania Ramirez, Destiny Galindo, Ryleigh Young 1:00.12

400m: 2nd-Abigail Lagaemann 1:10.03; 3rd-Destiny Galindo 1:12.25; 4th-Natalie Edmonson 1:16.53; 5th-Sienna Varnell 1:13.94; 5th-Makayla Patterson 1:23.68

300 Hurdles: 1st-Hannah Brewer 1:00.47; 2nd Maddie Nelson 58.91; 4th-Estefania Ramirez 1:02.87; 4th-Caroline Perryman 1:01.44

800m: 1st-Brylee Bradford 2:35.97; 5th-Laura Kate 2:58; 6th-Jazmin Pineda 3:18; 8th-Paige Spicer 3:38

200m: 4th-Natalie Edmonson 30.25; 6th-Makayla Patterson; 6th-Kaleigh Jones 31.12; 7th-Caroline Perryman 32.83; 7th-Clara Noel 35.18

4x400m: 2nd-Abigail Lagemann, Ryleigh Young, Laura Kate Thomas, Brylee Bradford 4:42

8th grade Bethel Girls

Long Jump: 2nd-Erin Ives 13′; 4th-Marissa Tate

Shot Put: 3rd-Monica Shifflet; 5th-Kaitlyn Loudermilk 24’11”

Discuss: 3rd-Aidan Sutterfield 67’8”; 4th-Monica Shifflet 59’3”; 6th-Avery Caldwell 46’3”

4x800m: 1st-Margo Gilliland, Madison Hagan, Yasmin Amlani, Olivia McCallister 11:47;

100m Hurdles: 1st-Lawson Godwin 17.46; 1st-Samantha Achorn 18.44; 2nd-Alana Gould 18.81;

2nd-Brooklyn Sisco 18.47; 4th-McKenzie Hicks

100m: 1st-Ashlyn Barnett 13.47; 3rd-Erin Ives 13.90; 4th-Melissa Ramirez 13.90; 7th-Avey Caldwell 15.62

1600m: 2nd-Margo Gilliland 5:58; 3rd-Kimberly Hernandez 6:12; 4th-Madison Hagan 6:36; 5th-Marissa Tate 6:44

4x100m: 1st-Erin Ives, Ashlyn Barnett, Lawson Godwin, Alana Gould 53.91; 4th-Yasmin Amlani, Aidan Sutterfield, Brooklyn Sisco, Isabella Jackson 57.79

400m: 1st-Olivia McCallister; 1st-Isabella Jackson; 2nd-Samantha Achorn; 3rd-Kaitlyn Loudermilk

300 Hurdles: 1st-Smantha Achorn 52.5; 2nd-Alana Gould 54.03; 3rd-Brooklyn Sisco 56.16; 5th-Melissa Ramirez 57.21

800m: 1st-Kimberly Hernandez 2:49; 2nd-McKenzie Hicks 2:50; 3rd-Yasmin Amlani 2:52; 4th-Marissa Tate 2:54; 5th-Madison Hagan 3:02

200m: 1st-Erin Ives 28.83; 1st-Alana Gould 29.24; 4th-Aidan Sutterfield 31.33; 5th-Avery Caldwell 32.52; 5th-Melissa Ramirez-31.91; 7th-Monica Shifflet 35.0

4x400m: 1st-Ashlyn Barnett, Isabella Jackson, Olivia McCallister, Margo Gilliland 4:31