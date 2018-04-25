Mavs turn the tables on Bryant boys

FORT SMITH — It’s been an every-other-one proposition lately for the Bryant Hornets soccer team. And despite playing a Fort Smith Southside Mavericks team they defeated 2-0 at home, the Hornets absorbed a 2-0 loss on Tuesday on the heels of a desperate comeback win on Friday at Little Rock Central.

Alex Mendoza scored both of Southside’s goals, one in each half.

“At times, we looked okay,” said Bryant head coach Richard Friday. “But I don’t think we worked hard enough and made bad decisions throughout the game.

“I’m going to reassess the team and freshen it up for Thursday’s game,” he added. “Hopefully, it has a spark.”

The Hornets, now 9-6-3 overall and 6-5 in the 7A-Central Conference, host Cabot on Thursday with hopes of avenging a 2-1 loss on April 3.