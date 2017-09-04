Lady Hornets pack run well in first meet of the season

ARKADELPHIA — Bailey Brazil, Abbie Patton and Olivia Orr each finished in the top 20 as the Bryant Lady Hornets cross country team finished fourth in a field of 10 teams at the annual Bob Gravette Invitational meet at Ouachita Baptist University on Saturday.

Conway won the team title with 39 points. Lake Hamilton was second at 49 with Benton third at 74. Bryant finished with 101 points.

Bailey Brazil and Abbie Patton crossing the finish line 17th and 18th with the next three girls under a minute from them,” noted Lady Hornets coach Keith Dale. “Even though they finished how I like, we are still early in the season and should be showing some improvements.”

The Lady Hornets run at the Minuteman Invitational in Little Rock next Saturday.

Brazil’s time was 22:48.50 with Patton crossing the finish line in 23:01.80. Orr’s time was 23:25.30.

Completing Bryant’s scoring group, Megan Lee was 25th in 23:51.00 and Maggie Laws was 26th in 23:51.40.

Also finishing in the top 40 were Kayla Scott (34th, 24:52.50), Zhania Hall (36th, 25:20.60) and Natasha Hobby (39th, 25:41.60).





