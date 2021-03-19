March 18 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Lady Hornets return from Siloam with hard-earned win

SILOAM SPRINGS — Physical and aggressive, the undefeated Siloam Springs Lady Panthers gave the unbeaten Bryant Lady Hornets a different kind of test Friday night in the 7A/6A-Central Conference opener for both teams.

But, on a goal by senior Britney Sahlmann, less than two minutes into the second half, the Lady Hornets prevailed with a 1-0 win, their seventh shutout in the 8-0 start to the season.

“I wouldn’t say we played well, but I will say the girls fought through some tough hits and handled a very high pressure team,” stated Bryant coach Julie Long. “We need to learn how to capitalize on our chances. We are doing some very good things, and things that we need to see get better.

“I felt like we played the first half like we walked off a bus trip,” she said, referring to the four-hour bus ride from Bryant. “We played the second half hard but a little panicky.”

Bryant missed 12 shots on goal in the first half. At the other end, however, Siloam Springs managed to only attempt two shots.

Sahlmann’s goal came off an assist from Kendall Selig. The Lady Hornets kept the pressure on with eight more scoring threats but couldn’t get a shot to go. Defensively, Bryant held Siloam without an attempt in the second half.

“We are still learning a lot in some areas plus I’m still trying to find the best fit our team,” said Long. “Overall, I do feel like we are going to learn from this game and as long as we are doing that I’m okay with our forward progress.”

Siloam Springs is now 4-1-1 overall going into Spring Break. The Lady Panthers play Owasso, Okla., on March 29.

The Lady Hornets are set to step out of conference after taking a break during Spring Break. They’ll play on March 29 as well at North Little Rock. On April 1, they return to league play at Greenwood.