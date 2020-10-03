October 2 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Lady Hornets second only to Cabot again at Cyclone Invitational

RUSSELLVILLE — For the second meet in a row, the only team to finish ahead of the Bryant Lady Hornets was their[more] conference-rival the Cabot Lady Panthers. Cabot won the Russellville Cyclone Invitational meet championship on Saturday with 76 points while Bryant accumulated 92 points.

Russellville finished third with 115 points followed by Lake Hamilton (118), Van Buren (131), Mount St. Mary (170), and Heber Springs (171). There were 15 total teams and 155 individuals that completed the race.

The Lady Hornets were paced by Hannah Raney, who finished sixth with a time of 20:13. Stacy Emmerling was close behind in eighth place with a time of 20:30. Melinda Murdock also took a top 20 medal with her 17th place in 21:14.

Finishing out the top seven for Bryant were Marley Adams (30th, 22:03), Kat Bolton (38th, 22:21), Ashlyn Lessenberry (39th, 22:25), Stephanie Cyz (61st, 23:56), and Mikayla Douglas (66th, 24:08).

“Our times are starting to really come down, but we are going to have to minimize our gaps between our runners to have a chance against Cabot,” stated Lady Hornets coach Danny Westbrook. “I thought Hannah Raney and Stacy Emmerling ran really well today, and Melinda Murdock just had a super race.”

The Bryant cross country teams will be back in action next Saturday at the Lake Hamilton Invitational at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs.