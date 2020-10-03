Updated 7A-Central Conference football standings through 10/2

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
2020 standings
Team Conf Ovl
Bryant 2-0 5-0
North Little Rock 2-0 5-0
Cabot 1-0 5-0
LR Southwest 0-0 0-3
Conway 0-1 2-2
FS Northside 0-1 3-1
LR Central 0-1 1-3
LR Catholic 0-2 2-3
Thursday, Aug. 27
Fort Smith Northside 35, Fort Smith Southside 7
Friday, Aug. 28
Cabot 35, Searcy 18
Conway 38, Fayetteville 21
Jonesboro 28, Little Rock Catholic 24
Little Rock Christian 57, Little Rock Central 35
West Memphis 35, Little Rock Southwest 16
Saturday, Aug. 29
Bryant 48, Benton 7
Friday, Sept. 4
Bryant 57, Marion 17
Cabot 36, Jonesboro 32
Bentonville 47, Conway 21
Little Rock Catholic 38, Sylvan Hills 28
Little Rock Central 41, Little Rock Hall 0
Little Rock Parkview 49, Little Rock Southwest 0
North Little Rock 41, Springdale Har-Ber 28
Friday, Sept. 11
Cabot 41, El Dorado 23
Conway 48, Jonesboro 28
Bentonville West 35, Little Rock Central 13
Benton 44, Little Rock Southwest 6
North Little Rock 35, Fayetteville 17
Friday, Sept. 18
Bryant 44, Cedar Hill, Texas, Trinity Christian 40
Little Rock Catholic 35, Benton 28
North Little Rock 35, West Memphis 0
Fort Smith Northside 28, Moore, Okla., 21
Friday, Sept. 25
Bryant 48, Fort Smith Northside 7
Cabot 31, Little Rock Catholic 21
Conway at Little Rock Southwest, cancelled
North Little Rock 48, Little Rock Central 7
Friday, Oct. 2
Bryant 31, Little Rock Catholic 3
Cabot at Little Rock Southwest, cancelled
Cabot 38, Collierville, Tenn., 31
North Little Rock 39, Conway 37
Fort Smith Northside at Little Rock Central, cancelled
Fort Smith Northside 33, Fayetteville 30
Friday, Oct. 9
Little Rock Central at Bryant, cancelled
Conway at Cabot
Little Rock Catholic at Fort Smith Northside
Little Rock Southwest at North Little Rock
Friday, Oct. 16
Bryant at Little Rock Southwest
Little Rock Central at Cabot
Fort Smith Northside at Conway
North Little Rock at Little Rock Catholic
Friday, Oct. 23
Cabot at Bryant
Conway at Little Rock Central
North Little Rock at Fort Smith Northside
Little Rock Southwest at Little Rock Catholic
Friday, Oct. 30
Bryant at North Little Rock
Fort Smith Northside at Cabot
Little Rock Catholic at Conway
Little Rock Central at Little Rock Southwest
Thursday, Nov. 5
Little Rock Catholic at Little Rock Central
Friday, Nov. 6
Conway at Bryant
Cabot at North Little Rock
Little Rock Southwest at North Little Rock