Updated 7A-Central Conference football standings through 10/2

October 2, 2020 Football

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

2020 standings

Team                           Conf    Ovl

Bryant                         2-0       5-0

North Little Rock         2-0       5-0

Cabot                          1-0       5-0

LR Southwest              0-0       0-3

Conway                       0-1       2-2

FS Northside               0-1       3-1

LR Central                   0-1       1-3       

LR Catholic                  0-2       2-3

Thursday, Aug. 27

Fort Smith Northside 35, Fort Smith Southside 7 

Friday, Aug. 28

Cabot 35, Searcy 18 

Conway 38, Fayetteville 21 

Jonesboro 28, Little Rock Catholic 24

Little Rock Christian 57, Little Rock Central 35

West Memphis 35, Little Rock Southwest 16 

Saturday, Aug. 29

Bryant 48, Benton 7

Friday, Sept. 4

Bryant 57, Marion 17

Cabot 36, Jonesboro 32

Bentonville 47, Conway 21

Little Rock Catholic 38, Sylvan Hills 28 

Little Rock Central 41, Little Rock Hall 0

Little Rock Parkview 49, Little Rock Southwest 0

North Little Rock 41, Springdale Har-Ber 28

Friday, Sept. 11

Cabot 41, El Dorado 23

Conway 48, Jonesboro 28

Bentonville West 35, Little Rock Central 13

Benton 44, Little Rock Southwest 6

North Little Rock 35, Fayetteville 17 

Friday, Sept. 18

Bryant 44, Cedar Hill, Texas, Trinity Christian 40

Little Rock Catholic 35, Benton 28

North Little Rock 35, West Memphis 0 

Fort Smith Northside 28, Moore, Okla., 21 

Friday, Sept. 25

Bryant 48, Fort Smith Northside 7 

Cabot 31, Little Rock Catholic 21 

Conway at Little Rock Southwest, cancelled

North Little Rock 48, Little Rock Central 7 

Friday, Oct. 2

Bryant 31, Little Rock Catholic 3

Cabot at Little Rock Southwest, cancelled

Cabot 38, Collierville, Tenn., 31

North Little Rock 39, Conway 37

Fort Smith Northside at Little Rock Central, cancelled

Fort Smith Northside 33, Fayetteville 30

Friday, Oct. 9

Little Rock Central at Bryant, cancelled

Conway at Cabot

Little Rock Catholic at Fort Smith Northside

Little Rock Southwest at North Little Rock

Friday, Oct. 16

Bryant at Little Rock Southwest

Little Rock Central at Cabot

Fort Smith Northside at Conway

North Little Rock at Little Rock Catholic

Friday, Oct. 23

Cabot at Bryant

Conway at Little Rock Central

North Little Rock at Fort Smith Northside

Little Rock Southwest at Little Rock Catholic

Friday, Oct. 30

Bryant at North Little Rock

Fort Smith Northside at Cabot

Little Rock Catholic at Conway

Little Rock Central at Little Rock Southwest

Thursday, Nov. 5

Little Rock Catholic at Little Rock Central

Friday, Nov. 6

Conway at Bryant

Cabot at North Little Rock

Little Rock Southwest at North Little Rock

