February 5 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Lady Hornets second only to Conway at Central Arkansas Invitational meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornets won the dive competition on Thursday and finished[more] second in the swimming competition on Saturday at the Central Arkansas Invitational swimming and diving meet to cap off the regular season.

The meet was held at the UALR Natatorium with three teams competing for diving honors and 16 involved in the swim competition.

The District meet will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia. The State meet for diving is back at UALR on Feb. 24, with the swimming the next day.

The Lady Hornets’ Jinson Kang won the 100-yard freestyle to provide the highlight. Bryant finished with 267 points, edging Mountain Home (264) for second behind a deep and talented Conway team, which finished with 535 points.

In the dive meet, Bryant’s Alise Heavrin finished second to North Little Rock Logan Richardson for individual honors. Richardson posted a score of 168.05 with Heavrin a close second at 160.20.

The Lady Hornets also picked up points from Morganne Gillespie and Tiffany Robinson in winning the dive competition. Gillespie was fifth (113.35) and Robinson sixth (102.10).

On Saturday, Kang’s winning time in the 100 free was 57.43. She was also second in the 200 free with a time of 2:04.18. Conway’s Jocelyn Woo won in 2:02.38. But Bryant also picked up points from Shelby Burchfield (13th, 2:44.44) and Mollie Robinson (14th, 2:45.28) in the event.

Bryant’s 200-yard medley relay garnered third-place points for a 2:14.76 clocking. Emily Dabbs, Courtney Wells, Kang and Sarah White combined on the performance.

Dabbs, White and Kang also provided legs to the 200 free relay with Mollie Robinson. The quartet posted a 2:00.40 time to take fourth.

The 400 free relay team was fourth as well, finishing in 4:53.37. Lauren Wood, Robinson, Devin Hester and Wells teamed up on the performance.

The Lady Hornets had three swimmers score in three events. In the 500 free, Wells was fifth in 6:58.17 with Jordan Martin seventh in 7:03.05 and Burchfield ninth in 7:25.19.

Wells also headed up a Bryant trio in the 100 breaststroke. Her 1:30.63 was good for 11th. Amanda Butler was 12th in 1:31.02 and Gillespie was 16th in 1:34.06.

Dabbs finished ninth in both the 200 individual medley (2:47.75) and the 100 butterfly (1:14.43). In the former, Hester was 14th in 3:01.48 and Martin 16th in 3:05.70. In the latter, Hester added 14th-place points with a time of 1:26.40.

In the 100 backstroke, Wood’s 1:21.61 was good for sixth. Robinson was 15th in 1:26.03.