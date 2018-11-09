Lady Hornets second only to Conway at home meet

Second-place finishes by Sara Weber in the one-meter dive, Shelby Bratton in the 500-yard freestyle and a pair of relay teams helped the Bryant Lady Hornets secure second place in their first home meet of the 2018-19 season at the Aquatic Center and Bishop Park on Thursday.

In a 10-team meet, the Lady Hornets accumulated 354 points to finish behind only Conway’s 557. Benton was third with 308 points.

Weber earned a score of 142.35 to place second behind Conway’s Anna Harris in the dive competition. Bryant’s Lawson Godwin was fifth with a 100.15 score and Jaden Heath was sixth at 92.50.

Bratton, a freshman, turned in a 5:39.07 in the 500-yard freestyle, second only to Benton’s freshman Samantha West’s 5:37.91. For Bryant Aidan Halladay was fourth in 6:22.85 with Alana Gould seventh in 7:15.50 and Alyssa Addison 10thin 7:32.31.

The team of Ella Reynolds, Gould, Bratton and Kayla Vaughan earned second in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:03.26. Benton won in 1:59.06.

In the 400 freestyle relay, Bryant’s quartet of Dayanne Maldonado, Hailey Addison, Hannah Tennison and Halladay turned in a 4:35.49. Conway finished first in 4:01.39.

In the 200 free relay, Reynolds, Vaughan, Gould and Bratton combined on a 1:48.49 to take third.

Individually, Gould was third in the 100-yard breast stroke with a 1:23.03. Three more Lady Hornets scored in the event. Halladay was seventh in 1:28.57, Hailey Addison ninth in 1:30.48, and Jasmine Snell 14thin 1:42.01.

Bratton, Vaughan and Maldonado had fifth-place finishes. Bratton’s came in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:05.44. Vaughan’s came in the 50-yard free with a 28.78. Hailey Addison was ninth in 30.08 with Tennison 10thin 30.66 and Maldonado 13thin 31.57.

Maldonado’s fifth-place finish came in the 200 free. She clocked in at 2:33.44 with Snell ninth in 2:46.62 and Audrey Wilson 12thin 3:33.31.

Alyssa Addison took seventh in the 200 individual medley, turning in a 3:05.34. Michelle Altankhuyag was ninth in 3:20.39.

Vaughan and Tennison added points in the 100 free while Madison Kennedy and Altankhuyag scored in the 100-yard backstroke. Vaughn was 10thin the 100 free with a time of 1:06.56 with Tennison 11thin 1:07.52. Kennedy’s 1:27.99 in the backstroke was good for 13th-place points with Altankhuyag 15thin 1:30.50.

The Lady Hornets will compete again on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.