Lady Hornets second only to Conway at home meet

November 9, 2018 Swimming

Second-place finishes by Sara Weber in the one-meter dive, Shelby Bratton in the 500-yard freestyle and a pair of relay teams helped the Bryant Lady Hornets secure second place in their first home meet of the 2018-19 season at the Aquatic Center and Bishop Park on Thursday.

In a 10-team meet, the Lady Hornets accumulated 354 points to finish behind only Conway’s 557. Benton was third with 308 points.

Weber earned a score of 142.35 to place second behind Conway’s Anna Harris in the dive competition. Bryant’s Lawson Godwin was fifth with a 100.15 score and Jaden Heath was sixth at 92.50.

Bratton, a freshman, turned in a 5:39.07 in the 500-yard freestyle, second only to Benton’s freshman Samantha West’s 5:37.91. For Bryant Aidan Halladay was fourth in 6:22.85 with Alana Gould seventh in 7:15.50 and Alyssa Addison 10thin 7:32.31.

The team of Ella Reynolds, Gould, Bratton and Kayla Vaughan earned second in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:03.26. Benton won in 1:59.06.

In the 400 freestyle relay, Bryant’s quartet of Dayanne Maldonado, Hailey Addison, Hannah Tennison and Halladay turned in a 4:35.49. Conway finished first in 4:01.39.

In the 200 free relay, Reynolds, Vaughan, Gould and Bratton combined on a 1:48.49 to take third.

Individually, Gould was third in the 100-yard breast stroke with a 1:23.03. Three more Lady Hornets scored in the event. Halladay was seventh in 1:28.57, Hailey Addison ninth in 1:30.48, and Jasmine Snell 14thin 1:42.01.

Bratton, Vaughan and Maldonado had fifth-place finishes. Bratton’s came in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:05.44. Vaughan’s came in the 50-yard free with a 28.78. Hailey Addison was ninth in 30.08 with Tennison 10thin 30.66 and Maldonado 13thin 31.57.

Maldonado’s fifth-place finish came in the 200 free. She clocked in at 2:33.44 with Snell ninth in 2:46.62 and Audrey Wilson 12thin 3:33.31.

Alyssa Addison took seventh in the 200 individual medley, turning in a 3:05.34. Michelle Altankhuyag was ninth in 3:20.39.

Vaughan and Tennison added points in the 100 free while Madison Kennedy and Altankhuyag scored in the 100-yard backstroke. Vaughn was 10thin the 100 free with a time of 1:06.56 with Tennison 11thin 1:07.52. Kennedy’s 1:27.99 in the backstroke was good for 13th-place points with Altankhuyag 15thin 1:30.50.

The Lady Hornets will compete again on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

