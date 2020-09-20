September 20 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Lady Hornets second only to strong Batesville team at Conway meet

CONWAY — Freshman Hannah Raney led the Bryant Lady Hornets to a second-place finish in a field of 14 teams at the Conway Wampus Cat Cross Country meet held at Beaverfork Lake Saturday, Sept. 19.

Batesville won the meet with 49 points while Bryant amassed 86 points for runner-up. Raney finished 10th among the 168 runners with a time of 19:50 on the 2.9-mile course.

Bryant, competing without the services of junior Dylan Vail, out with a knee injury, put all five of their scoring runners in the top 25 places with a time gap of only 1:10. However, the Lady Hornets could not close the gap on Batesville who had all 5 of their scorers in the top 20.[more]

Other than Raney, Bryant’s top seven finishers were Kaitlyn Nickels (18th, 20:17); Stacy Emmerling (22nd, 20:34); Sammy Czy (24th, 20:58),; Lauren Rogers (25th, 21:00); Ashlyn Lessenberry (28th, 21:08) and Stacie Waite (29th, 21:10).

“I hate to lose, but Batesville is a very good cross country team,” commented Lady Hornets coach Danny Westbrooks. “They are the defending State champions and have everybody back from last year.

“I thought for the first meet our girls ran strong,” he added. “We have some areas of race strategy to work on, and hopefully we will have Dylan back racing soon.

“Hannah ran a great race for a top 10 finish, but I know she is not satisfied with that,” Westbrook noted.

In the junior high girls varsity race, Bryant finished eighth out of 22 teams. There were 166 total runners. Mikayla Douglas (27th, 13:33) led the way for Bryant while Marley Adams (28th, 13:33) and Kat Bolton (29th, 13:36) packed close behind. Other scorers for the Junior Lady Hornets were Paola Marrero (54th, 14:08) and Lindsey Butler (66th, 14:25).

“Our top three junior girls did a good job of pack running today, but we have to be able to go out harder and run closer to the front to be able to contend for meet titles,” Westbrook stated.

The junior high girls junior varsity race saw Bryant take eight out of the top 10 finishers. There were 110 total competitors in the race. The top five for the Junior Lady Hornets were Randie Owens (first, 13:50); Kayla Nickels (second, 13:51); Skylar Combs (third, 14:08), Stephanie Cyz (fourth, 14:13) and Caroline Cato (sixth, 14:34).

Next up for Bryant teams will be the rescheduled Bryant Hornet Invitational to be held at Mills Park Tuesday with the first race starting at 4:30 p.m.