Lady Hornets second to Bentonville in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE — The Bryant Lady Hornets won four events and finished second in three others as they accumulated 98 points to finish second to Bentonville in the team standings at the 13-team Cyclone Relays at Russellville High School on Friday.

Bentonville amassed 208 points. Bryant edged out rival Conway by two points. Russellville was fourth with 60.5.

Deborah Shaw accounted for two of the Lady Hornets’ wins. She leapt 16’11.25 to capture the top spot in the long jump. Megan Lee was sixth at 15’9.75. In the 110 hurdles, Shaw won in 16.05 with Dardanelle’s Haven Calavitta a relatively distant second in 17.37. Bryant’s Jada Deaton was fifth in 17.83.

Ella Reynolds won the 400 in 58.98, just edging out Cabot’s Lauren Turner (59.02). Zhania Hall took fifth for the Lady Hornets in 1:01.36. Reynolds then joined Hall, Lee and Amya Smith in winning the 4×400 at the end of the meet. Their 4:03.11 edged out North Little Rock at 4:04.50.

Lee contributed two of the second-place finishes with Smith getting the other. In the triple jump, Lee covered 34’10”, bested only by Taylor Conway of Conway at 36’0.5”. Shaw was third at 34’8.5”. In the 300 hurdles, Lee’s 46.80 was second only to North Little Rock’s Cearia Jackson, who ran a 46.74. Deaton was seventh in 51.08.

Smith ran a 13.04 in the 100 to place second. Maumelle’s Sierra Temple won in 12.39.

Henriette Bochmann scored in both throwing events for Bryant. She was fourth in the discus at 107’2” and seventh in the shot at 32’9”.

The team of Erin Key, Aryn Stiles, Sarah Rogers and Natasha Hobby ran an 11:30.78 to finish fifth in the 4×800 while Madelyn Thomas, Smith, Erin Thompson and Mallorie Scott-Smith teamed up on a 52.27 to take sixth in the 4×100.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to compete in the Fayetteville Bulldog Relayss on April 12 then wrap up the regular season at the Wampus Cat Relays in Conway on April 16.

The 6A-Central Conference meet will be held in Little Rock on April 25.