Lady Hornets slug five homers to overwhelm Belles

The Bryant Lady Hornets clubbed five home runs including two by senior Macey Jaramillo in a 15-0 romp over the Mount St. Mary Academy Belles in 7A-Central Conference play Tuesday night.

It was Bryant’s 10th win in a row as they improved to 22-3 overall and 9-0 in conference play, retaining their league lead by one over the Cabot Lady Panthers, who beat Fort Smith Southside.

Along with Jaramillo’s blasts, Sarah Evans, Meagan Chism and Brooklyn Trammell drilled homers. The Lady Hornets hammered out 15 hits in the four-inning contest. Raven Loveless was 3 for 3 with a double.

The onslaught began in the bottom of the first as Chism and Evans singled in from of Jaramillo’s first round-tripper, a liner to center. Loveless singled, Trammell walked and a wild pitch allowed Loveless to score from second. Trammell wound up at third and Maddie Stephens drove her home with a single.

Stephens stoke second and when the throw down was mishandled she was able to score to make it 6-0.

Loveless, who pitched the first two innings, worked around a two-out double in the top of the second and, in the home half, the Lady Hornets revved up the offense again. Gianni Hulett mashed a double to left, took third on an errant throw back to the infield and scored on Chism’ sacrifice fly.

With two down, Jaramillo unloaded again with a solo shot to left. Loveless doubled then Trammell belted her home to make it 10-0.

Hulett pitched the third and struck out two. After Bryant was held in the bottom of the third, she pitched around a two-out single and a walk, finishing with another strikeout.

The Lady Hornets then made it a 15-after-three run-rule game with a six-run fourth. Chism started the inning with her homer then Evans lined to right and circled the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

Jaramillo was struck by a pitch to keep the inning going. Loveless singled her to second and when the ball was misplayed in the outfield, runners wound up at second and third.

A wild pitch allowed Jaramillo to score, making it 13-0. Though Loveless was caught trying to score, Trammell, Stephens and Gabby Bonvillain rapped consecutive singles to produce the 14th run. Again, the ball was mishandled in the outfield and Stephens raced around third and scored to end the game.