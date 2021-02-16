February 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Lady Hornets swimmers win Regional championship

ARKADELPHIA — The Bryant Lady Hornets placed 15 swimmers in the top 10 including[more] nine in the top 5 as they edged out El Dorado for the South Regional swimming and diving championship at Ouachita Baptist University on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Bryant finished with 362 points to El Dorado’s 308. Magnolia was third (259) in the 10-team field.

Jinson Kang paced the effort with first-place finishes in the 200 yard free style (2:05) and the 100 yard butterfly (1:05.41) earning all-District honors. Erin Moser earned a second-place finish in the 100 free (1:04.38).

The Lady Hornets scored well in the relays as well. In fact, they had three different groups score in the 400 free including the team of Jordan Martin, Amanda Butler, Kang and Moser finishing second in 4:22.02. The quartet of Shelby Burchfield, Deidra Reeves, Catarena Falco and Taylor Rhea finished right behind in third in a time of 4:26.02. In addition, the foursome of Kelsie Vaughn, Lauren Wood, Mikayla Douglas and Courtney Wells was sixth in 5:05.13.

In the 200 free relay, Martin, Vaughn, Courtney Wells and Emily Dabbs combined on a 2:02.96 to place third while Douglas, Kaitlin Howey, Rhea and Falco turned in a 2:25.09 to take eighth.

Dabbs, Butler, Kang and Moser teamed up on a 2:10.77 clocking in the 200 medley relay to earn third-place points. Lauren Wood, Skylar Combs, Burchfield and Mollie Robinson took ninth in a time of 2:44.08.

Along with Kang in the 200 free, three other Lady Hornets scored points. Wells was sixth (2:32.02), Rhea 12th (3:12.50) and Reeves 13th (3:17.35). In the 100 butterfly, Dabbs was fifth (1:15.39) and Burchfield ninth (1:44.16).

Douglas joined Moser in the 100 free, earning points for her 15th-place finish in a time of 1:21.15.

Martin led four scoring teammates in the 500 free, finishing third in 6:32.96. Wells was fifth (6:58.23), Vaughn seventh (7:09.89) and Reeves 13th (8:49.27).

Dabbs turned in a fourth-place finish in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:40.89 while Robinson took fourth in the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:27.21. Wood was on the heels of Robinson in the latter race finishing fifth in 1:28.58, followed by Falco who was 12th in 1:37.58. Following Dabbs in the 200 IM was Robinson (11th in 3:22.16), Burchfield (13th in 3:27.30) and Falco (15th in 3:31.95).

In the 50 free, Martin was seventh in 29.29 with Moser 8th in 29.53 and Butler 11th in 30.32.

Butler led the Bryant contingent in the 100 breast stroke, finishing ninth in 1:33.27. Vaughn (10th in 1:34.16), Rhea (12th in 1:37.45) and Combs (15th in 1:42.38) each scored in the event as well.

The State meet will be held the weekend of Feb. 25-26 with diving on the first day and swimming finals on the second.