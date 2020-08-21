Lady Hornets take three of four varsity matches; Hornets made 2020 debut

Photos courtesy of Angie Keith

Daven Ross

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Kate Keith won at number one singles and the Bryant Lady Hornets swept two varsity doubles matches to earn a 3-1 team win over the North Little Rock Charging Lady Wildcats at Burns Park on Thursday.

The girls also won four of five JV matches. The Lady Hornest had debuted earlier in the week against Mount St. Mary.

Thursday was the season opener for the Bryant boys, who managed one varsity win in four matches and one junior varsity doubles victory in three JV battles.

Both teams are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, Aug. 25, against White Hall in Pine Bluff.

Corwin Martin

Keith defeated Anna Bradford 8-3 in the top singles match. In the number two match-up, North Little Rock’s Leslie Palmer prevailed over Zoe Cates.

In doubles, Simone Dinstbier and Hope Hartz got the best of North Little Rock’s Alyssa Joseph and Emma Dill, 8-0. At number two, Bryant’s Megan Brown and Janie Ray earned an 8-2 decision over Tori Stevens and Abby Reed.

For the boys, Nick Skiavo won over North Little Rock’s Chase Palmer at number two singles. At number one, Tristan Webber won 8-2 over Bryant’s Shane Morris.

In doubles, North Little Rock’s Trevor Flake and Pierce Gorbet earned a 4-8 decision over Pablo Garcia and Zack Cookus. Bryant’s Tristan Shamlin and Canon Hill fell to Jordan Kelly and Garrett Gorbit, 0-8.

In JV play, Dinstbier won over Joseph, 8-0, and Hartz stopped Dill, 6-0. North Little Rock’s Emma Browning prevailed over Daven Ross, 8-3.

Adrienne Shelton and Destiny Galindo won their doubles match.

Both JV doubles matches went to Bryant with Destiny Galindo and Adrienne Shelton winning 8-3 over Claire Taylor and Ruby Romaine while Kylie LaRosa joined Jennifer Brown earned an 8-0 victory over Sarah Custer and Lexi Goblet.

Garcia and Cookus won a JV doubles match over Chase Palmer and Trevor Lake, 6-2. But North Little Rock’s Will Brown joined Gorbet on. 6-4 win over Corwin Martin and Cade Queen. In addition, Kelly and Britton edged Shamlin and Hill in a rematch, 6-5.

Simone Dinstbier

Kate Keith won the top singles match.

Hope Hartz