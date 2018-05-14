Lady Hornets win 4 x 400 at Meet of Champs

Photos courtesy of Cynthia Austin

PEARCY — Zhania Hall, Megan Lee, Amanda Burt and Ella Reynolds combined on a season-best 3:58.99 to win the 4 x 400-meter relay to wrap up the 2018 Meet of Champs at Lake Hamilton High School Saturday, highlighting the Bryant Lady Hornets’ efforts at the meet.

In addition, Reynolds, a freshman, finished third in the open 400 in 58.46, just behind Russellville’s Tamera Rhode (56.94) and North Little Rock’s O’Shayla Muldrow (57.58).

Lee was seventh in the 400, clocking in at 1:00.89.

Taylor McKinney earned a seventh-place finish in the discus with a fling of 104’7”, while Deborah Shaw took 10thin the long jump at 16’5”.

Kayla Scott finished her Bryant High School career by placing in both hurdles races. In the 300, she ran a 49.68 to place 10th. In the 100, she ran a 17.72 to place 12th.