May 14 in Bryant athletic history: 1999

Hornets receive post-season honors

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Bryant Hornets seniors Kris Kuykendall and J.J. Yant have been named to the AAAAA-South Conference all-State squad in baseball, it was announced this week.

Yant, a three-year starter who led the team in runs batted in, played catcher and pitcher for the Hornets. Kuykendall, one of the team’s top hitters with an average of .322, played top-notch defense at third, second and first base.

In addition, three Hornets were named all-conference. Senior Billy Landers and juniors Michael McClellan and Anthony Rose.

Landers, a left-fielder, hit .308 and led the team with 14 stolen bases. McClellan was the ace of the Bryant pitching staff with a 4-3 record and a 3.45 earned run average. He struck out 43 batters in 44 2/3 innings. McClellan, who also played third base, hit .326 and slugged three home runs. He was second to Yant in RBIs with 22. Rose, a first baseman and pitcher, led the team in hitting with a .375 average with three homers and 17 RBIs. On the mound, he was 3-4 with a 3.62 ERA. He fanned 35 in 38 2/3 innings.

