Lady Hornets win five events at dual meet against Conway

Photos courtesy of Carmen Young-Phillips

Bailey Gould, Aidan Halladay, Shelby Bratton and Jessica Rolen each won individual events to highlight the return to competition for the Bryant Lady Hornets swim team at a dual meet against Conway on Thursday at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center. The last full meet for Bryant was back on Dec. 8.

Bailey Gould, left, prepares to start. (Photo courtesy of Carmen Young-Phillips)

Gould won the 100-yard butterfly in 1.22.95 and Halladay won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:42.05. Rolen won the one-meter dive competition with a score of 172.10. Julianne Davis was second at 147.70.

Bratton won the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 28.76. Portia Probst was fourth in 31.28 with Alyssa Addison fifth in 31.88 and Emily Martin sixth in 33.93 for Bryant.

In the 200 free relay, Bratton, Probst, Gould and Martin combined on a winning time of 2:04.30.

The Bryant quartet of Bratton, Gracie Ruff, Halladay and Gould was second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:17.72.

In the 400 free relay, Addison, Ruff, Probst and Halladay combined on a 5:00.87 to finish second.

In addition, Bratton, Addison and Halladay had second-place finishes in individual events. Bratton’s came in the 200 free with a time of 2:11.50. Halladay’s came in the 100 backstroke in 1:12.68. Martin was fifth (1:27.59) and Probst sixth (1:27.65).

Addison’s second was a bang-bang finish with Conway’s Chloe Upton. Addison’s time was 1:11.21. Upton’s was 1:11.17. Ruff was fifth in the event with a time of 1:21.78. She also took third in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Conway won the team competition with 474 points to Bryant’s 370.

The Lady Hornets’ next meet will be at Conway on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

In the 400-yard relay, Aidan Halladay, left, cheers as Gracie Ruff, right, finishes her leg and Portia Probst (on the blocks) prepares to start hers. (Photo courtesy of Carmen Young-Phillips)