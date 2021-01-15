Peters, Gladden earn firsts as Hornets return to competition

Photos courtesy of Carmen Young-Phillips

Tyler Peters (Photo courtesy of Carmen Young-Phillips)

Tyler Peters and Jase Gladden each won individual events as the Bryant Hornets returned to competition at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center on Thursday. The dual meet with Conway was their first full meet since Dec. 8.

In addition, Gladden, a freshman, helped the Hornets win the 400-yard freestyle relay. With sophomore Eli Matthews, freshman Jonny Rolen and senior Cameron Loftis, the group turned in a time of 4:01.45.

Gladden won the 500-yard freestyle race in a time of 5:38.96 with Matthews right behind him at 5:50.56. Sophomore Ian Archer was sixth in 7:11.50.

Peters, a senior, took top honors in the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 1:01.88. Sophomore Brylane Holloway was second in 1:02.35. James Balch (seventh, 1:18.57) and John Douglas (eighth, 1:28.12) also scored for the Hornets in the event.

Cameron Loftis (Photo courtesy of Carmen Young-Phillips)

Gladden was second in the 100-yard backstroke. He finished in 1:01.08. Conway’s Andrew Rogers won in 57.09. For Bryant, Sam Vinson was fourth in 1:02.39 with Hayden Smith fifth in 1:06.56 and Peters sixth in 1:16.39.

Bryant was second in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200 free relay. In the former, it was Gladden, Vinson, LaQuav Brumfield and Smith. In the latter, it was Vinson, Brumfield, Loftis and Smith.

Rolen was third in the 200 free in 2:17.08 with Ethan Eubanks fourth in 2:21.17, Loftis sixth in 2:23.47 and Douglas seventh in 3:15.52.

In the 200 individual medley, Archer was third in 2:41.50. Caden Payne finished fourth for the Hornets in 2:45.74 with Holloway sixth (2:53.14) and Balch eighth (3:08.16).

Brumfield was third in the one-meter dive competition with a score of 161.95. Hunter Heatley was sixth at 103.50.

The Hornets picked up points in the 100 breaststroke with Loftis finished fourth in 1:17.60. Rolen was fifth in 1:20.74 and Payne tied for sixth at 1:23.68.

Matthews and Brumfield each scored in the 100-yard butterfly. Matthews’ 1:06.37 was good for fifth with Brumfield sixth in 1:07.90.

Smith was fifth in the 50 free at 24.10. Vinson was sixth in 24.93 and Heatley seventh in 33.57.

Conway took team honors with 645.5 points. Bryant had 524.5 points.

The Bryant boys are scheduled to compete again at Conway on Thursday Jan. 21.