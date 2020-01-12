Lady Hornets win five events, narrowly second to Russellville

Senior diver Sara Weber and sophomores Shelby Bratton and Alana Gould each won individual events to go with wins in two of the third relay races as the Bryant Lady Hornets accumulated 375 points to finish a close second at the Panther Pride Invitational on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Russellville managed 388 points to eke out the team victory. Magnolia was third with 318 in the 10-team meet.

Weber won the one-meter dive with a score of 194.80. Bryant’s Julianne Davis was sixth at 114.30 and Jaden Heath was seventh with a score of 110.95.

Bratton won the 50-yard freestyle race in a time of 27.09 with teammate Hannah Tennison 12th in 30.96. Gould’s win came in the 100-yard breast stroke in 1:15.62. Charlotte Bryant added 12th-place points for the Lady Hornets with a 1:46.96.

Gould, Bratton and another sophomore Aidan Halladay joined freshman Simone Dinstbier in winning the 200-yard medley relay, clocking in at 2:03.41 to beat out Magnolia at 2:12.63. In addition, that quartet combined on a 1:50.68 to win the 200 freestyle relay. Pulaski Academy was second in 1:55.87.

Individually, Bratton and Halladay added second-place finishes. Bratton’s was in the 100 free. Her 57.79 was right with winner Emily Hallman of Benton who touched in 57.60. Dinstbier was fourth in 1:02.19 with Tennison ninth in 1:07.58.

Halladay was second in the 500 free with a time of 6:15.58 just off the pace of Samantha West of Benton, who turned in a 5:35.44. Martin was eighth in 7:01.28 and Alyssa Addison was 11th in 7:16.36.

Gould and Dinstbier had third-place finishes. Gould’s was a 1:08.82 in the 100 butterfly. Dinstbier’s was a 2:41.11 clocking in the individual medley.

Halladay added a fourth-place finish in the 200 free. Her time was 2:20.09. Addison was 12th in 2:38.70.

In addition, Martin’s 1:23.03 was good for sixth in the 100-yard backstroke with Jaycee Clemmer adding 13th-place points in 1:39.10.

In the 400 freestyle relay, Bryant’s quartet of Addison, Bryant, Martin and Tennison turned in a 4:56.74 to place fifth.

The Lady Hornets return to competition next Thursday at Bishop Park.