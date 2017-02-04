Lady Hornets win five events on the way to team title at Bishop

Photos courtesy of Angela Rhode

With five first-place finishes including individual wins by Sara Weber, Erin Vaughn and Kalina Weaver, the Bryant Lady Hornets took top team honors in their final regular-season meet at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center. The Lady Hornets piled up 508 points to more than double the score of the second-place team, Benton, which finished with 238 points in the nine-team field.

Bryant competes in the District meet at Hendrix College in Conway this week with diving on Thursday and swim finals on Friday.

At the Bryant February Invitational last Friday, Weaver won the 100-yard breast stroke with a time of 1:22.18, edging Benton’s Janie Lee who touched in 1:22.62. Jamie Hammers was fourth for Bryant with a time of 1:27.48. Elizabeth Milam added seventh-place points to the Lady Hornets’ total with a time of 1:38.91.

Vaughn won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:50.11. Magnolia’s Abigail Young was second in 2:51.97.

Weber won the one-meter dive with a score of 184.35 with Paris Works second (136.40) and Jaden Heath third (120.85) for the Lady Hornets.

The other first-place finishes came in two of the three relays. In the 200 medley relay, Lara Kockaya, Weaver, Jessica Butler and Kayla Vaughan won in 2:06.18. Benton was second in 2:08.11.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Bryant’s quartet of Kockaya, Taylor Wilson, Vaughan and Butler won in 1:52.82.

The final relay was the 400 free and Bryant was second with a time of 4:38.95 to finish on the heels of Benton (4:06.99). Ellie Hooten, Weaver, Hannah Tennison and Wilson teamed up for the Lady Hornets.

Bryant swimmers finished second in four other events and took third in two others.

Hooten was second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:23.72, just behind Arkadelphia’s Kayla Thompson at 1:16.36. Heath was third in 1:29.27 and Elizabeth Milam was fourth in 1:29.41.

Wilson was second in the 500 free and the 200 free. In the former, she finished in 6:07.20. In the latter, she turned in a 2:19.19. In both events, Benton’s Lydia Huthmaker won. Her time in the 500 was 5:53.66; in the 200, 2:12.69. Bryant’s Helen Woodham was third in both events, finishing the 500 in 6:52.55 and the 200 in 2:35.58. Taylor Vaughn was fourth in the 200, clocking in at 2:50.36.

Butler was second in the 100 free. Her 58.29 was only bested by Searcy’s Erin McGuirt’s 55.02. Kockaya was third in 1:00.93 with Kayla Vaughan fifth (1:04.25) and Weaver eighth (1:08.18).

In the 50 free, it was McGuirt winning again in 25.49. Benotn’s Claire Avery was second in 26.49. Butler’s 26.53 was good for third followed by Kockaya (fourth, 27.79), Vaughan (fifth, 27.91) and Hotten (eighth, 30.56).

Erin Vaughn (1:15.26) and Jamie Hammers (1:24.00) finished third and fourth for Bryant in the 100-yard butterfly.