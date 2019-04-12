Lady Hornets win four events, take third at Conway

CONWAY — In their final tune-up before hosting the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference championship meet on Thursday, April 18, the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman track team finished third at the Wampus Kitten Junior Relays on Thursday.

Bryant’s Parris Atkins won two individual events and helped in one of two relays victories as the Lady Hornets accumulated 86 points to finish behind only Russellville (101) and Conway White (99) in the 12-team meet.

Atkins won the 100-meter dash in 12.78, beating out Morrilton’s Cheyanne Kemp (12.83). V’Mia Palmer was fourth for Bryant in 13.15.

In the 200, Atkins, Kemp and Palmer went 1-2-3. Atkins won in 26.41 with Kemp second at 27.18 and Palmer third in 27.24.

In the 4×100, Atkins and Palmer combined with Erin Ives and Ashlyn Barnett to win in 52.07. Conway White was second in 52.41.

The other relay victory came in the 4×800 with Kim Hernandez, McKenzie Hicks, Madison Hagan and Yasmin Amlani teaming up on an 11:09.71 clocking. Cabot South was second in 11:15.92.

Atkins also scored in a pair of jumping competitions. She was fourth in the high jump at 4’10” and seventh in the long jump at 14’8”.

Samantha Achorn scored well in both of the hurdles. In the 300, her time of 52.76 was third with teammate Ella Pengelly fifth in 53.87. In the 100, Achorn was fourth with a time of 18.34.

Gilliland took fourth in the 1600 in 5:59.23 with Hernandez sixth with a time of 6:03.91. In the 4×400 relay, Gilliland ran the anchor behind Olivia McCallister, Erin Ives and Barnett on a 4:46.27 clocking, which was good for sixth.

Individually, McCallister added seventh-place points in the 400-meter run, finishing in 1:06.44.