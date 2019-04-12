Herrera, Jones help Hornets freshmen team place third

CONWAY — Chris Herrera won two distance events and Brandon Jones finished first in the shot put to highlight the work of the Bryant Hornets freshman team at the Wampus Kitten Junior Relays track and field meet on Thursday.

The Hornets finished with 69 points, tying with Stuttgart, behind Conway Blue (109.5) and Vilonia (99) in the 13-team meet.

Herrera was the only runner under five minutes in the 1600-meter run. His 4:59.18 beat out Vilonia’s Jones White (5:05.43). Bryant’s Drew MacIntire was eighth in 5:14.17.

In the 800-meters, Herrera ran a 2:07.49. Russellville’s Davis McNeill was second in 2:09.19. But two more Bryant runners scored in the event as well. Cam Apel was fifth in 2:19.15 and MacIntire’s 2:21.61 was good for seventh.

Jones tossed the shot put 44’10”. Jabari Davis of Conway Blue was his closest competition at 44’6.5”.

Apel, Christian Hernandez, Jacob Karp and Will Taylor combined on a time of 9:31.74 in the 4×800-meter relay, finishing just behind Cabot South (9:13.92).

Liam Babbitt earned second place for the Hornets in the 400, clocking in at 55.11, just behind Conway Blue’s Jamari Jackson at 54.23. Taj Van Tassell was eighth in 57.19.

Blake Everett scored in three events and finished just outside the scoring in a fourth. His top finish was in the 110 hurdles. With a time of 16.69, he was third. In the 300 hurdles, Everett was fourth in 44.60. And finished sixth in the triple jump, covering 37’5”. In the high jump, Everett was ninth at 5’4”.

Babbitt and Van Tassell joined Shamarion Gilmore and Owen Lee on a 48.44 clocking in the 4×100 relay, good for eighth place.

The meet wrapped up the regular-season schedule for the Hornets. They will host the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference championship meet on Thursday, April 18.