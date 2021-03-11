March 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2003

Dreher, defense sparks win over Lake Hamilton

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Freshman Kelly Norman let her defense do the work in picking up her first varsity victory for the Bryant Lady Hornets softball team on Tuesday, March 11.

Norman walked just one and fanned one but her team turned three doubleplays in her support as the Lady Hornets picked up their second win in as many games with a 4-1 decision over Lake Hamilton.

It was Bryant’s home debut.

Sophomores Kalin Dreher and Amie Hubbard each had two hits for the Lady Hornets. Dreher’s were pivotal. When the Lady Hornets took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, Dreher smacked a triple that chase home Lindsey Stone, who had singled with one out. Dreher then scored on a wild pitch.

Lake Hamilton managed its lone run in the top of the sixth, trimming Bryant’s lead to one run.

But, in the bottom of the inning, Jeanne Randall reached base on an error and Allison Mitchem singled. With two out, Dreher came through again, this time with a double that chased home Randall and pinch-runner Amanda Grappe.

That proved plenty for Norman and the Lady Hornets defense. Hubbard started two of the twin-killings at third, once on a grounder and again on a line drive. The third doubleplay started when Lindsey Sullivan speared a liner.

Norman is the second freshman to work in the pitcher’s circle for Bryant this season. She and Kara Vaughn were both successful in their first outings and head coach Stacy Mallett said she plans to continue to alternate them. “I’ve been impressed with the way both of them have done,” she said.

The Lady Hornets were set to return to action at Mount St. Mary’s on Thursday before taking on Sheridan and Benton in a jamboree at Tyndall Park in Benton on Saturday.



