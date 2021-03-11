March 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Lady Hornets shut out Lady Charging Wildcats

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation

Bryant's Natalie Pierce (19) battles for possession of the ball. (Photo by Rick Nation)

Bryant’s Natalie Pierce (19) battles for possession of the ball. (Photo by Rick Nation)

The Bryant Lady Hornets’ dynamic duo of Anna Lowery and Caroline Campbell combined on all three goals and both Maddie Hawkins and Britney Warner had four saves on defense in a 3-0 win over North Little Rock on Tuesday night at Bryant Stadium.

Lowery scored twice off assists from Campbell. The first came at the 17:14 mark, the second at 6:17. Then at 5:27, Lowery returned the favor on Campbell’s goal.

The Lady Hornets play in the Little Rock Christian Tournament on Saturday. They’ll take on Cabot at noon to begin the tourney.

Lady Hornets head coach Julie Long. (Photo by Rick Nation)

Lady Hornets head coach Julie Long. (Photo by Rick Nation)

