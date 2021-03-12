March 12 in Bryant athletic history: 2005

Lady Hornets scratch out third place at tourney

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

SHERWOOD — Winning two of a trio of 2-1 games, the Bryant Lady Hornets captured the third-place trophy at the Mount St. Mary’s Invitational Tournament on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12.

Opening with a 2-1 win over Elkins on Friday, the Lady Hornets absorbed their first loss of the season early Saturday, 2-1, to a strong Beebe team. But they bounced back later in the day to grab third place with a 2-1 win over Watson Chapel, improving to 3-1 on the season.

“The tournament was good for us,” commented Lady Hornets coach Lisa Spears. “We did not put very many runs on the board, but our pitching was able to hold them off. Our defense is definitely a strength at this point.”

The Lady Hornets were set to return to action on Monday, March 14, at home against Lake Hamilton (see related story).

In the third-place game, the Lady Hornets gained the upper hand early, scoring once in each of the first two frames.

In the first, Keisha Stickley led off with a single and Kara Vaughn sacrificed her to second. With two down, Kaci Melhorn came through with an RBI double to make it 1-0.

In the second, Kelly Norman drew a one-out walk. Allison Grappe sacrificed her to second then a pair of wild pitches brought her around with the second run.

Norman, the starting pitcher for Bryant, worked three innings, striking out two and allowing five hits. Three of those hits, all singles, came with two out in the top of the third and produced Chapel’s run. Vaughn relieved in the fourth and closed out the five-inning, time-limit contest, fanning two in the final two frames.

Bryant made a bid to increase the lead in the third when Amie Hubbard and Melhorn singled, but Hubbard was thrown out trying to score from second on Melhorn’s hit. In the fourth, Kalin Dreher walked, Amanda Grappe sacrificed and, with two out, Allison Grappe walked but both runners were stranded.

Earlier in the day, Beebe defeated the Lady Hornets despite going without a hit in the six-inning game.

The Lady Badgers scored a run in the first on a walk and a series of stolen bases and wild pitches while Bryant starting pitcher Tyler Cox struck out two. Another batter walked but catcher Randi Juliusson threw her out trying to steal second to end the inning.

In the second, a walk, an error and a wild pitch allowed a second Beebe run to score.

Norman relieved in the inning and held Beebe scoreless the rest of the way.

But the Lady Hornets were shackled too. They threatened in the third when Haley King and Stickley both walked and stole their way to second and third. But they were left on.

In the fifth, however, Amanda Grappe singled. Though she was forced at second on a grounder to third by Allison Grappe, the Lady Hornets picked up a run when, after Allison reached third, King came through with an RBI single.

Vaughn walked to lead off the top of the sixth but the next three batters were retired as Beebe held on for the win.

Against Elkins, Vaughn allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out 10 in a route-going performance in the pitcher’s circle.

Elkins’ lone run came in the top of the first on a walk and a two-out error.

Bryant came back to take the lead in the bottom of the inning. After two had been retired, Hubbard ripped a double. She scored when Cox’s fly to left was misplayed. Melhorn followed with an RBI single.

And that proved to be enough for Vaughn and the Bryant defense.

Melhorn, who is hitting over .600 this season, had a single in the fourth but was left on. Amanda Grappe singled in the fifth but was stranded.



