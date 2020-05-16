May 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2000

Post-season honors were announced for the Bryant High School baseball and softball teams last week.

Michael McClellan and Anthony Rose were named to the AAAAA-South all-State squad while Matt White, Tad Beene and Dustin Morris earned all-conference honors.

Matt Brown and Brandon Nichols were named all-conference honorable mention.

The Lady Hornets’ honorees were all-State selection Jennifer Smith and all-conference choice Andrea Hammock; all-conference players Meagan Clancy, Kelly Bennett and Mistica Phillips.

Rachel Blakley, Lindsey Stone, Lindsey Sullivan and Stacy Workman were named all-conference honorable mention.

