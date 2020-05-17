May 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2007

Lowery’s leap highlights Bryant girls’ performance

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

RUSSELLVILLE — At the Class 7A State Championship Wednesday, May 16, at Russellville High School, Bryant Lady Hornets high jumper Allison Lowery had no misses through every height until the bar was set at 5’3,” which is her career personal record. With only two competitors left, Lowery controlled her own destiny if she could successfully clear on her first attempt. Tori Hendrix from Cabot sailed over the bar on her first attempt, but Lowery barely clipped the bar with her heel and it fell to the ground. On her second attempt, Lowery cleared the height, but due to her one miss she ended the competition in second.

“The girl from Cabot was just having a great state meet,” noted Lady Hornets head coach Danny Westbrook. “She ended up jumping 3 inches higher than she ever had. Allison won the indoor state title, the conference title, and came really close today, so I am extremely proud of her this year. I think she still has a good chance of qualifying for the Meet of Champs.”

Bentonville won the 7A team title with 131 points, Fort Smith Northside finished runner-up with 106. Bryant tied with Cabot for eighth place with 24 points.

The Lady Hornets earned fourth-place points in the 3200 meter relay with Sara Coker, Lennon Bates, Sam Wirzfeld and Melanie Bergen combining on a time of 10:13.

Tiffany Ward finished fifth in the 300 hurdles (50.1), Christen Kirchner was sixth in the shot (33-7), Catherine Fletcher was sixth in the pole vault (8-6) and Ashley Petz was eighth in the 400 meter dash (62.3) to complete Bryant’s scoring.

“Although teamwise we did not finish as high as we hoped, just about everyone who qualified for state had a season-best performance,” Westbrook mentioned.



