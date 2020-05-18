May 18 in Bryant athletic history: 2005

Higgs, Mitchell set new school marks, lead Bryant group to Meet of Champs

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

PEARCY — Bryant Lady Hornets athletes qualified for the 2005 Meet of Champs in five events with their performances at the Class AAAAA State championship meet at Lake Hamilton High School on Wednesday, May 18.

The Meet of Champs was scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, at Hot Springs High School.

As a team, the Lady Hornets finished sixth at the State meet. They accumulated 47 points. Camden Fairview won the meet with 82 points.

Along the way, senior Brooke Higgs, a University of Arkansas signee, not only won the State title in the 800 meter run but she once again set a new Bryant High School standard in the event. Her 2:16.7 was a near State record time.

Junior Kelsey Mitchell broke her own school marks in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. She finished second in both events, turning in a 14.94 in the 100 and a 46.8 in the 300. She will be joining Higgs at the Meet of Champs in both events.

Mary Edwards, who finished fifth in the 800 in 2:25.8 earned a place at the Meet, as well.

In addition, the Bryant 3200 and 1600 meter relay teams qualified for the Meet of Champs. The 3200 meter relay team of Jessica Sowell, Edwards, Sam Montgomery and Higgs finished second at State with a time of 9:53.8. The 1600 team of Montgomery, Edwards, Mitchell and Higgs combined on a 4:12.1 to finish fourth at State.

“Brooke ran an incredible race in the 800 meter run and Kelsey’s performances in both hurdle races were awesome,” declared Lady Hornets coach Danny Westbrook. “As a team, before the meet, I projected we could score around 50 points and we almost did. I am very proud of all these girls.”

Edwards also contributed a seventh place finish in the 1600, running a 5:45.4. Jessica Norris added seventh-place points in the triple jump, covering 33-9.

Qualifiers to the Meet of Champs are the winners in each event in the State meets for each classification plus the next best performances statewide for a maximum of eight competitors. The annual event brings together the best track athletes in the state regardless of classification.



