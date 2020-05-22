May 21 in Bryant athletic history: 2007

AAA Sox rally for win in opener

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

After being held to one hit over the first four innings, the Bryant Black Sox AAA American Legion team rallied for four runs in the fifth to extract a 4-3 victory over Hot Springs Lakeside in their season opener on Monday, May 21, at Bryant High School Field.

It was the 11th year in a row the Sox have one their season opener. They were not without some good fortune as they defeated Lakeside’s ace right-hander Josh Wesson, the Sunday conference pitcher for the Henderson State Reddies this spring.

With one out in the tell-tale fifth, Trent Daniel beat out an infield single. Devin Hurt followed with a shot into the gap in left-center. Lakeside left fielder Brentley Green raced after the ball and made a diving attempt at a catch. Initially, he appeared to have it but then he juggled it as he got up. The umpires ruled that during the juggling the ball hit the ground.

The call was delayed, however, and, not knowing, Daniel took second at the urging of Bryant manager Craig Harrison. Hurt was occupying first. Lakeside played it out like the catch had been made and threw to first in hopes of doubling up Daniel. So the decision meant that Bryant had runners at first and second with one out. Had it gone the other way, the inning would be over.

After a protest from the Lakeside coaches, play resumed and Kaleb Jobe rolled one toward second. Lakeside second baseman Grant Dennis charged the ball but didn’t have a play after he slipped down as he fielded it.

That loaded the bases for Tyler Pickett who singled to left to get the Sox on the board. A wild pitch allowed Hurt to score, making it 3-2. Aaron Davidson’s sacrifice fly to center tied it. Jake Jackson followed with a grounder to third that drew a wild throw allowing Pickett to score what proved to be the winning run from second.

Ryan Wilson, pitching in relief of starter Alex Kehrees, pitched a 1-2-3 sixth with the help of a stellar play by Jackson at second and Davidson at first.

After Wesson pitched around a pair of walks in the home sixth, Davidson, the Bryant closer who also closed for Harding University this spring, struck out the side in the seventh after a lead-off walk.

Lakeside had taken the lead with a run in the first. Dennis blooped a one-out single to right, swiped second and scored on a base hit by Payne Spence. Despite an error, Kehrees worked out of the inning after that and it stayed 1-0 through four. He pitched around his own error in the second, picking off the runner moments later. In the third, a bunt single and a walk came to nothing and, in the fourth, Green singled but was picked off by Pickett.

In the fifth, Kehrees, getting his first game work on the mound since April 20 and longest stint since working three innings on March 6, hit Cameron Herron but, again, Pickett picked him off first. A pair of walks followed and the lefty gave way to Wilson. But Spence hit a chopper on a 1-2 pitch that bounced over the drawn-in infield for a two-run single that made it 3-0.

Spence was subsequently caught stealing then a drive to the gap by Kendal Norman was chased down by Jordan Knight to end the inning and set up Bryant’s game-turning rally.



