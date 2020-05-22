May 21 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Tolbert, Chadwick earn medals at Meet of Champs

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

PEARCY — Several Bryant Hornet track athletes competed at the Meet of Champions Wednesday at Lake Hamilton High School, with Tanner Tolbert and Jordan Chadwick both earning top three medals for their performances.

Tolbert placed second in the long jump with a season best effort of 22′ 3.25″. Tolbert also competed in the triple jump and placed sixth in a new school record distance of 43′ 7.25″. Neal Braddy of Ft. Smith Southside won the long jump with a leap of 22′ 9″.

“Tanner jumped personal records in both events and showed that he is capable of going even farther,” said Hornets head coach Steve Oury. “On his best triple jump attempt he was about a foot short of the end of the board. In the long jump, on his last attempt he jumped approximately 23 feet but his hand dragged in the sand a foot behind him, so it only counted as a 21′ 11″ effort. Coach (Brad) Stroud and I are very proud of him. He still has two more years to jump farther and run faster.”

The Lady Hornets were represented by Chadwick and two relay teams. Chadwick finally broke the elusive 60 second barrier in the 400 meter dash in placing third.[more]

Complete results for the Lady Hornets are listed below:

100m hurdles – Jordan Chadwick – 8th – 16.3

400m dash – Jordan Chadwick – 3rd (bronze medal) – personal best time – 59.4

4 x 800m relay – Dylan Vail, Mikayla Speake, Leah Skinner, Olivia Ruple – 6th – Season best time of 10:20.9

4 x 400m relay – Lacie Raney, Jordan Chadwick, Mikayla Speake, Morgan Seelinger – 7th – 4:17.8

“This was a great way to cap off the track season,” said Lady Hornets coach Danny Westbrook. “With one exception, all our girls ran season-best times which is how you want to end up. Jordan did a good job in the 400 meter dash to get up and grab that third place position. The top three finishers in each event got special medals.”