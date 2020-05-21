May 21 in Bryant athletic history: 2008

Relay team shines at Meet of Champs

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

PEARCY — The Bryant Lady Hornets’ 4×800 meter relay team of Jordan Chadwick, Kayla Randolph, Mikayla Speake and Brittney Hairston turned in a season-best time of 10:19 to finish fifth out of 12 team at the Meet of Champions on Wednesday, May 21.

With the performance, the group earned medals, which are awarded to the top eight finishers in each of the events at the annual meet which matches the best track athletes from all the state classifications. This year’s meet was held at Lake Hamilton.

Bentonville won the 4×800 with an overall state record time of 9:36.

“Going into the meet we knew we would have a hard time hanging with

Bentonville, so we set our sights on bringing home one of the top eight medals,” said Lady Hornets coach Danny Westbrook. “The girls ran strong and smart and it paid off with them collecting some valuable Meet of Champs hardware.”



