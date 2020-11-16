November 16 in Bryant athletic history: 2004

Bryant hangs on to edge Malvern

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

Ryan Moss hit a clutch 3-pointer then Chad Pitts and John Newman hit late free throws as the Bryant Hornets debuted with a 33-30 win over the Malvern Leopards on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

In a tight, old-school game, the Hornets fell behind 27-20 early in the fourth quarter but an offensive-rebound basket by Chris Chumley, who had 10 rebounds in the game, got the team on the comeback trail. Moments later, Newman canned a 3 and, after Malvern miss, Pitts drained one from long range to give the Hornets a 28-27 edge with five minutes to go.

It stayed that score from two minutes as the two teams exchanged turnovers before Pitts was fouled with 2:58 left. He converted both free throws to extend the lead to 3.

A free throw by Cameron Butler pulled Malvern within two but Newman got that one back with :37 left.

Malvern’s Chad Amos misfired but the Leopards got another chance when Bryant turned the ball over with :14.3 showing.

After a timeout, the Leopards worked the clock down trying to get an open look for a tying 3-pointer but when it got down inside of five seconds Butler drove and hit a short jumper to make it 31-30. The Cubs called timeout with :02.7 on the clock then quickly fouled Pitts. With :01.1 showing, Pitts sealed the win by sinking two free throws. A last second shot by Malvern’ Rashad Jones from near midcourt was off the mark and the Hornets had held on.

Pitts led all scorers with 9 points, Newman had 7 as eight different Bryant players scored. Amos led Malvern with 7 points and five rebounds.

Malvern led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter as both teams struggled to get on track offensively.

To start the second quarter, Bryant’s Jeremy Nordman hit a pair of free throws and, after a Malvern miss, Micah Farish drained a 3 to give the Hornets their first lead, 8-7.

Pitts banked in a jumper and Jeremy Chumley hit a pair of free throws to give Bryant an 11-7 edge only to have Malvern rally for a 12-11 lead at the half.

Again, the Hornets got off to a good start in the third quarter. Chumley’s 15-footer put them back on top. Chase Shaw converted a pair of free throws to make it 15-12.

Jones answered with a layup but Shaw hit a free throw. He missed the second but Jeremy Chumley tapped the rebound out to Shaw and, eventually, Newman drained a trey to give the Hornets their largest lead of the game 19-14 with 5:13 left in the period.

But Malvern got on a roll and built a 26-20 lead by the end of the quarter. A free throw to start the fourth-quarter scoring gave the Leopards their largest lead before Bryant made its decisive rally, holding the visitors to just 4 points in the fourth quarter.



