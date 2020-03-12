Out of state competition cancelled for Bryant teams

By Devin Sherrill, Bryant Schools Communication Director

Athletic and extracurricular teams have been preparing for out of state competitions over the next month (including Spring Break). Our teams have worked hard to excel at the state level and earn the opportunity to compete in a broader arena. Because student and staff safety is our highest priority, we must evaluate and make the best decisions to do what is necessary to limit exposure to COVID-19.



Late yesterday, we received updated guidance from ADH & ADE regarding COVID-19, and we have been discussing the upcoming out of state travel for our teams/groups. We must do all we can to limit exposure to the virus. Rather than risk the health of our students and staff, we have decided to CANCEL ALL OUT OF STATE TRAVEL until further notice. At this time, other in state activities will continue.



We know this decision may be disappointing to our staff, students, and parents. Based on the information we have at this time, we believe this to be the best choice for our Bryant family.