Bryant comeback falls short against Lady Badgers

BEEBE — The Bryant Lady Hornets rallied from a 6-0 deficit but couldn’t get all the way back as the Beebe Lady Badgers held on for a 7-6 win on Tuesday night.

Regan Dillon and Alissa Suarez each had three hits for the Lady Hornets. Maddie Thompson, Abby Gentry and Caitlin LaCerra added two each.

For Beebe, Lexy Lockhart and Abby Burch had three hits.

The Lady Badgers stole a run in the bottom of the second to take a 1-0 lead then plated five runs in the bottom of the third.

Lockhart singled and Burch tripled her home. A base hit by Emilee Clairday made it 2-0. Another single was followed up by a triple by Sara Bell to make it 5-0. Bell scored on a groundout to cap off the uprising.

Bryant responded with a five-spot of its own in the top of the fourth. LaCerra beat out an infield hit to instigate the outburst. Gentry cracked a double to set the stage for Bella Herring’s RBI single.

Dillon singled in Gentry and Suarez’ knock got Herring home to make it 6-3. With Dillon on third, Marissa Bracey picked up an RBI with a grounder to second.

With two down, Thompson singled to send Suarez to third. She scored on another infield hit by LaCerra.

But with the potential tying and lead runs on base, Beebe got out of the inning as Lockhart, the Lady Badgers’ pitcher, induced a pop to shallow right.

Beebe loaded the bases but could not score in the bottom of the fourth. Christine Mefford, pitching in relief of Hannah Work, induced a comebacker that resulted in a force at the plate. The next batter popped out to Herring at short.

Dillon singled in the top of the fifth but was stranded.

Beebe added what proved to be the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth.

Bryant rallied again in the top of the seventh. Gentry drew a lead-off walk but was forced at second on Herring’s tap back to the pitcher. Dillon, however, singled to keep the inning going. When Suarez swatted a single to right, Herring scored, and Dillon made it to third. Suarez then stole second to put the potential tying and lead runs in scoring position.

Kierra Pickens, on to pitch for Beebe in relief of Lockhart, kept them there, however, with a strikeout then a comebacker to end the game.

Bryant, now 2-3 on the season, hosts Mount St. Mary Academy in a 6A-Central Conference game on Thursday, weather permitting. The game was originally scheduled on March 2.