March 20 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Ray, defense make lone goal stand up in Hornets’ win over Siloam Springs

Photo by Rick Nation

Goalkeeper Hayden Ray had five saves and the Bryant Hornets’ defense completed a shutout in their 7A/6A-Central Conference opener against the Siloam Springs Panthers Friday night.

The only goal of the game was by Ricky Barrientos off an assist by Dylan Wolf.

“The defense played really good and didn’t give them many opportunities,” noted Bryant assistant coach Clint Shadwick.

The Hornets also won the junior varsity game 1-0. The goal was made by James Lasley.

The Bryant varsity improved to 4-4-1 overall. They’ll return to action after spring break. On Tuesday, March 31, they’ll be back into conference action with a match against Class 7A Little Rock Catholic. Only 7A games count towards qualifying for the State Tournament. Siloam Springs is a 6A school, which counts only in the overall league standings.