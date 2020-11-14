November 14 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Relay sweep proves to be a big part of Lady Hornets’ winning effort at Bishop

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Julie Combs

With wins in all three relays, two first-place finishes and three seconds individually, the Bryant[more] Lady Hornets swamped the competition at their first home meet of the 2012-13 season at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center. Bryant amassed 220 points to take top team honors in the 13-team meet.

Mount St. Mary was second with 169 points, followed by Magnolia (152), North Little Rock (151), Hot Springs Lakeside (147), Pulaski Academy (88), Little Rock Christian (71), El Dorado (66), Lake Hamilton (63), Benton (54), Arkadelphia (37), Arkansas Baptist (30) and Carlisle (19).

Sophomore all-State performer Lindsey Butler continued to pace the Lady Hornets. She won the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.59 and the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.45 to account for 32 points for the team. She also contributed a leg to the 200 yard medley relay team, joining Kalee Jackson, Katie Higgs and Reagan Smith for a winning time of 2:06.52. The same quartet teamed up for a first in the 200 freestyle relay, turning in a 1:53.92.

In the 400 free relay, it was Bailey Peairson, Devin Hester, Lauren Wood and Julianna Shelton who took top honors with a 4:44.34 clocking.

Higgs turned in Bryant’s two second-place finishes. She was second only to Butler in the 100 fly (1:07.22) with Hester 11th (1:30.25). In the 500 free, Higgs’ 6:05.93 was good for second-place points. Jackson was fifth in 6:20.34 and Sarah White took ninth in 7:38.60.

Kaitlin Howey contributed second-place points in the 1-meter dive, earning a 74.40 score.

The Lady Hornets piled up points in the 200 free as White, Mollie Robinson, Mikayla Douglas and Jordan Tarvin all finished in the top 10. White’s time of 2:40.62 was good for seventh followed immediately by Robinson’s 2:42.50, Douglas’ 2:47.50 and Tarvin’s 2:55.53.

Libby Thompson contributed points in the 100 breast stroke and the 50 free. She was sixth in the former with a time of 1:27.35 and 10th in the latter in 30.44 with Smith 11th in 30.63.

Hester and Peairson each had 11th place finishes to pick up points. Hester’s came in the 200 individual medley (1:30.25) and Peairson’s came in the 100 free (1:10.52).

The Lady Hornets are set to compete in the sprint meet at UALR in their next outing on Tuesday, Dec. 4. They’ll host a full meet on Thursday, Dec. 6.